5 Carolina Panthers who will (probably) be gone in 2025 at the bye week
By Dean Jones
Ian Thomas - Carolina Panthers TE
Most fans thought Ian Thomas and the Carolina Panthers would go their separate ways once his rookie contract expired. The tight end didn't do enough to fill the gaping void left by Greg Olsen. His blocking progressed encouragingly, but something was missing from a complete package standpoint.
To the surprise of almost everyone, Thomas signed a three-year extension with pretty decent money attached. Those in power at the time saw something that others didn't. This turned out to be yet another grave error in judgment.
Thomas has followed a similar trend ever since. He's been a non-factor in the passing game. His blocking is inconsistent. The former fourth-round pick doesn't look up to the required standard and has been gradually phased out by the new regime.
After seven years with the Panthers, it seems as if Thomas' time in Carolina is coming to an end. With Ja'Tavion Sanders showing promise as a pass-catcher and Tommy Tremble emerging as a more athletic blocker than the Indiana product, a changing of the guard is happening before our eyes.
David Moore - Carolina Panthers WR
There haven't been many bright spots to emerge from Carolina's season so far. However, the emergence of their young pass-catchers represents a potential building block for the future.
Jalen Coker, Xavier Legette, and Ja'Tavion Sanders have all shown promise. They're not the finished product just yet, but this trio is only going to get better with more experience. If general manager Dan Morgan can add another piece or two during the offseason, it'll be a massive positive for whoever is under center.
This doesn't bode well for David Moore's future beyond the current campaign.
The wide receiver reunited with head coach Dave Canales this offseason. They spent time working together on the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There is genuine trust between the two, but the Panthers are treating their roster construction with a business-first mentality without sentiment attached.
Moore hasn't shone when given prominent responsibilities this season. He might get another chance to fight for a roster spot. It also wouldn't be a surprise if the Panthers went in a completely different direction once further reinforcements arrived.