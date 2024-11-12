5 Carolina Panthers unsung heroes at the team's 2024 bye week
By Dean Jones
Joe Gilbert - Carolina Panthers OL coach
Dave Canales gutted the offensive staff after taking over as head coach. The Carolina Panthers needed an injection of fresh ideas and energy to a failing organization going nowhere fast. Many new faces came into the fold. None have accomplished more than Joe Gilbert in a short space of time.
Gilbert came in as Carolina's new offensive line coach and made an immediate impression. He got this new-look group humming early, ensuring cohesion and communication were aligned. Austin Corbett's transition to the center position was seamless, matched by Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis forming a formidable interior tandem from the moment they got into the building.
The coach's work with left tackle Ikem Ekwonu is also bearing fruit. One only has to look at how the Panthers' protection didn't skip a beat despite injuries to see what a remarkable job Gilbert is doing with his players.
To see the likes of Brady Christensen and Cade Mays - two players who were criticized frequently under the previous regime - thriving under Gilbert's guidance tells its own story. This was a magnificent hire by Canales - one that also weakened a division rival after he left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Trevin Wallace - Carolina Panthers LB
Trevin Wallace came into the Panthers as an intriguing development project capable of potentially securing starting reps over time. Plans changed quickly for the rookie linebacker when Carolina suffered some injury complications quickly at the defensive second level.
Team leader Shaq Thompson's season ended after just two games. Josey Jewell also missed time. This left the Panthers with no option other than to throw Wallace into the fire in a competitive NFL setting.
It hasn't been perfect. Wallace has coverage difficulties and lacks the experience needed to find the right run fits consistently. However, there are enough flashes to suggest this could be a long-term starter with a little extra refinement.
Dan Morgan came in for criticism when he ignored other needs to take Wallace at No. 72 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. There was a sense of trust attached considering what he accomplished during his playing days at linebacker. The fact that the former Kentucky star answered the call and stepped up when he might not have been ready deserves enormous credit.