5 Carolina Panthers unsung heroes at the team's 2024 bye week
By Dean Jones
Ja'Tavion Sanders - Carolina Panthers TE
It's been an age since the Carolina Panthers had legitimate production from the tight end position. Matt Rhule's decision to let Greg Olsen walk in 2020 was a grave error in judgment. What followed was a series of failed draft picks and indifferent free-agent acquisitions that blew up in the team's face.
There's a long way to go and a lot of hard work ahead, but that could change with Ja'Tavion Sanders. The Panthers saw something in the athletic Texas prospect, ending his slide at No. 101 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. It was a crash course early on, but the rookie pass-catcher responded positively within a more stable environment.
Sanders already has the most receiving yards of any tight end since Olsen. He's a reliable weapon who's earned the trust of quarterback Bryce Young in key moments. Some refinement is needed in his blocking technique and finding ways to gain yards after the catch. However, the early signs are immensely encouraging.
The initial returns on Sanders' contribution are arguably better than most anticipated before the campaign. Considering how Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas are once again failing to meet expectations, it's been a breath of fresh air.
Damien Lewis - Carolina Panthers OL
Not many Panthers position groups have exceeded expectations throughout the season. A campaign that promised much has delivered little up to now, although Carolina displayed some signs of life over the last fortnight after a turbulent opening.
The offensive line is one of them. General manager Dan Morgan made some hefty investments in the group this offseason. It was money well spent looking at the production in difficult circumstances.
Robert Hunt was the marquee arrival and is living up to his lofty price tag. The Panthers also signed Damien Lewis to be their new starting left guard. It's gone relatively unnoticed, but his production has been exemplary throughout the campaign.
The former third-round selection is a mean presence on running plays. Lewis is also proving to be an asset in pass protection, giving up two sacks and three penalties from 502 snaps en route to an impressive 72.9 grade from Pro Football Focus.
Others will generate the headlines. There's nothing flashy about Lewis, but his supreme consistency and outstanding leadership have been a significant asset.