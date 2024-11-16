5 certified Carolina Panthers 2025 cut candidates at the bye week
By Dean Jones
Miles Sanders - Carolina Panthers RB
- 2025 cap savings: $5.22 million
- 2025 dead money: $2.95 million
Miles Sanders has gone from a big-name signing tabbed as Christian McCaffrey's replacement to an afterthought relatively quickly. Things just haven't clicked for the running back. The Carolina Panthers had high hopes after his Pro Bowl campaign in 2022. It was one of many terrible acquisitions by previous general manager Scott Fitterer.
Sanders lost his starting role quickly to Chuba Hubbard and never got it back. The former second-round selection lacks explosiveness or any real confidence after a torrid 18 months in Carolina. With Jonathon Brooks set to make his long-awaited debut against the Kansas City Chiefs after the bye, his involvement could decrease further.
This is a sad tale for Sanders. But when it's all said and done, the performance levels haven't been good enough.
The way his contract was structured made cutting him after one season almost impossible. That won't be the case next spring.
The Panthers would save $5.22 million by releasing Sanders with one year remaining on his deal. That seems like a no-brainer given his lack of consistency and the strength in depth within the running back room.
Jadeveon Clowney - Carolina Panthers OLB
- 2025 cap savings: $8 million
- 2025 dead money: $6 million
Jadeveon Clowney's arrival this offseason came with great fanfare. The Panthers worked hard to convince the edge rusher to join their ambitious project. They sold playing closer to home and gave him a two-year deal to further sweeten the pot.
Clowney instantly became the team's most accomplished edge performer with D.J. Wonnum on the shelf. Unfortunately for the former No. 1 overall selection out of South Carolina, the Panthers' supporting cast just isn't up to the required standard.
This put the onus almost squarely on Clowney's shoulders while those in power tried to find the right formula opposite him. It's been a difficult task, so it'll be interesting to see if things improve now that Wonnum is back in the lineup.
One sack through 10 weeks isn't what the Panthers had in mind regardless of whether Clowney is the focus of opposing protection schemes or not. If his inability to generate pressure consistently continues despite having a better partner at the 3-4 outside linebacker spot, a situation could emerge where Carolina cuts its losses and finds a better way to spend the $8 million in salary-cap savings.