5 changes Panthers must make this offseason to avoid another disaster in 2025

Running back contingency plan

The Carolina Panthers came into the season with three running backs capable of being an asset. This was among the team's most stable position groups. That's not the case anymore.

Chuba Hubbard emerged as a core foundational piece en route to a four-year extension during a career year. He finished the season on injured reserve, but it's nothing to be overly concerned about according to head coach Dave Canales.

Things are less optimistic with Jonathon Brooks. The second-round rookie suffered another torn ACL in his third game back. This represents a devastating blow that could mean he's out of action until 2026 depending on his recovery timeline.

The Panthers also have a big decision to make with Miles Sanders. He left a good final impression with an outstanding performance at the Atlanta Falcons. However, his overall body of work over two difficult seasons makes him a potential salary-cap casualty at some stage this offseason.

Couple this with Rahaam Blackshear also being out of contract, and the Panthers have to form contingency plans. Hubbard is the workhorse, but having one running back and not much else brings obvious complications. If Sanders is released and Brooks doesn't feature, Carolina needs to find another dynamic backfield threat — potentially from the college ranks with one of their nine draft selections — to fill the void.

Starting fresh at the safety spot

The Panthers' defensive problems were well-documented throughout the campaign. They were an abomination against the run, which caused complications at the second level and throughout the secondary. While the cornerbacks held their own in difficult circumstances, that wasn't the case on the backend.

Aside from the encouraging progress of undrafted free agent Demani Richardson when given opportunities, nobody in the safety room emerged with much credit. Xavier Woods had the odd good game but lacked discipline. Veteran free-agent signing Jordan Fuller couldn't meet expectations. Sam Franklin Jr. is a good special teams asset but nothing more.

This is a great opportunity for Carolina to hit the reset button. Woods and Fuller are both out of contract and might not be back. Franklin is too, but his high energy and ability to impact things on special teams warrant another short-term extension. Richardson has a role to play on the rotation, but that's not enough.

The Panthers must recognize this and react accordingly. This is arguably their most underrated need heading into the offseason. Finding a long-term asset via the draft and an immediate starter from the veteran free-agent pool is essential. Especially because Ejiro Evero is staying on as defensive coordinator.