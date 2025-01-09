5 changes Panthers must make this offseason to avoid another disaster in 2025

Revamp Carolina Panthers defensive line

Losing Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown after just one game was a blow the Carolina Panthers couldn't recover from this season. Looking at how things unfolded for Ejiro Evero's 3-4 front after he went to injured reserve, he'd have needed an All-Pro campaign to turn the tide.

The Panthers were the league's worst run defense by a considerable margin in 2024. They coughed up 179.8 rushing yards per game — more than 38 yards more than the No. 31 ranked New Orleans Saints. This was completely unacceptable and there is plenty of blame to go around.

Carolina made its choice. Dave Canales opted to retain Evero rather than go in a different direction. That's the clearest sign yet that those in power believe the Panthers' playing personnel is the issue.

Dan Morgan spent hefty investments on the offensive trenches during his first offseason at the helm. That was money well spent, so turning attention to the defensive line is next on his agenda.

Getting Brown back from injury is a huge bonus. Nobody can feel safe about their future aside from perhaps A'Shawn Robinson. A drastic revamp is needed, which should also include identifying a specialist nose tackle capable of giving Evevo's 3-4 defensive front the solid anchor it desperately needs.

Get Bryce Young better wide receivers

Bryce Young cemented his place as the Panthers' starting quarterback in 2025 with a starring effort in Week 18 at the Atlanta Falcons.

His turnaround since coming back into the starting lineup represented a significant step in the right direction. Praise has been plentiful from fellow pros and the media. Dave Canales left no doubt regarding his status heading into an important offseason for the franchise.

Young looks like a long-term option. Someone capable of providing much-needed stability at football's most important position. What's important for the Panthers is surrounding the signal-caller with the weapons needed to thrive next season.

The current receiving crop isn't good enough. There's hope that Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker will continue their encouraging development after flashing as rookies. Adam Thielen is contemplating retirement, but his production in 2024 suggests he can make a similar contribution in the final year of his deal.

Finding a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver should be high on Carolina's to-do list. How that arrives hasn't been determined, but the Panthers must turn over every stone in pursuit of pairing Young with someone he can depend upon in critical moments.

That's not going to be cheap, especially if the Panthers identify a free agent or a potential option via trade. But it's a challenge they must successfully complete before the 2025 season arrives.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis