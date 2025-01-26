5 defensive prospects the Carolina Panthers must monitor at 2025 Senior Bowl

If you did not know, NFL Draft evaluation season has arrived for the Carolina Panthers and others around the league.

The playoffs are still dominating the headlines, but the bowl games have already started. And the biggest one yet starts next week.

The Reese's Senior Bowl is a week-long event with practices being televised on NFL Network all week leading up to Saturday's game. I will be there all week, so here are a couple of names on defense the Panthers should have their eye on as part of their comprehensive assessments.

Defensive prospects the Carolina Panthers should watch at the Senior Bowl

Mike Green

Edge Rusher | Marshall Thundering Herd

One of the biggest risers on board before we even got to pre-draft activities was Mike Green, and with great reason. His tape is nothing but pass-rush dominance from power moves to bend and speed.

Green dominated in his one year as a full-time starter at Marshall with 17 sacks and 21 tackles for loss, leading the FBS in both statistics. The big question will be how will he hold up against NFL competition.

He did play Ohio State and Virginia Tech this year. On paper, he performed with a combined seven tackles and three sacks in those games. But on tape, Green was dormant against the Buckeyes with a few splash plays here and there against a backup — not his usual dominance.

Green was sensational versus the Hokies, but it is something to keep an eye on.

Jordan Burch

Defensive Line | Oregon Ducks

Oregon's Jordan Burch is the definition of a tweener. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 290 pounds, he was used all over the defensive line from 3-technique to a wide-9 and a stand-up edge rusher.

After four years and two different programs, Burch finally broke out with nine sacks this season. His smoothness and fluidity make him a hard player to block when rushing from any spot, but he also has great pop and power in his hands.

It will be interesting where NFL teams see him playing full-time and how he looks at that spot at the Senior Bowl.

David Walker

Edge Rusher | Central Arkansas Bears

A little-known name could become a remarkably interesting Day 3 dart throw for a team. Getting tape on this guy feels like it would be on a flash drive that is dropped off by MI6 and self-destructs after you play it, so I will not act like an expert on the 6-foot-3 edge rusher. But from what I have seen, he is very explosive and has some bend.

Walker dominated the FCS level of competition with 18 sacks over the past two seasons. He reportedly turned down significant NIL offers to stay at Central Arkansas, so it will be nice to see him up close versus NFL-level offensive tackles.

Maxwell Hairston

Cornerback | Kentucky Wildcats

The only SEC player on this list had his season stolen by a nagging shoulder injury in 2024. The 6-foot-1 cornerback fits the mold of defensive backs the Panthers like with a tall and lanky frame.

Hairston is very fluid in off-coverage and has great recovery speed. He is great at triggering and playing downhill. The Kentucky prospect was a dominant playmaker with six pass breakups and five interceptions this season to boost his stock considerably.

I cannot wait to see him fully healthy against this exceptionally talented receiver class at the Senior Bowl. Hairston could be an incredibly good Day 2 or early Day 3 player.

Keondre Jackson

Safety | Illinois State Redbirds

Keondre Jackson is an old-school, hard-hitting safety that will unbuckle your chinstrap without using his hands. I noticed him while watching Iowa and he jumped off the screen with some earth-shattering hits.

That is not the only thing he brings either. Jackson looks good playing downhill in zone and has decent range in coverage. He played two years at cornerback, so he has coverage chops.

Jackson had six pass breakups, three interceptions, two sacks, and 98 tackles. He was simply everywhere. Expect this effort to continue in front of the Panthers and other teams in Mobile, Alabama.

