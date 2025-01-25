5 offensive prospects the Carolina Panthers must monitor at 2025 Senior Bowl

Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers looked like one of the best offenses in the NFL over the last eight weeks of the season. The defense may have been the worst in NFL history regarding points allowed. Fortunately for head coach Dave Canales, his offense picked up the slack.

Young went toe-to-toe with high-profile quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray, and Baker Mayfield. And he did it by throwing to less-than-ideal weapons.

The Panthers wide receiver room finished toward the bottom of the league in separation and dead last in yards after the catch. This is something Dan Morgan will look to rectify throughout the recruitment period.

With nine draft picks at his disposal, Morgan should have his eye on some offensive prospects. On this topic, here are five offensive prospects the Panthers should monitor closely at the 2025 Senior Bowl.

Prospects the Carolina Panthers should monitor at the 2025 Senior Bowl

Carolina Panthers should monitor Bhayshul Tuten

Running Back | Virginia Tech Hokies

With Jonathon Brooks tearing his ACL for a second time, he will miss most if not all of the 2025 season. Even when he comes back, who knows if he’ll be the same.

Dave Canales talked multiple times about how he loves to run the ball and leans on it. Do not be surprised if the Panthers take a running back late to give Chuba Hubbard a sidekick.

Bhayshul Tuten is a prospect I've already seen up close as he started his career at my alma mater — North Carolina A&T. He was a ball of lightning, putting up 1,300 rushing yards, 300 receiving yards, and 17 touchdowns in 2022.

Tuten decided to transfer to Virginia Tech where he continued to display his big play ability, averaging 6.3 yards per carry during the 2024 season.

Carolina Panthers should monitor Jalen Royals

Wide Receiver | Utah State Aggies

Jalen Royals has been a draft crush of mine since the season started. He’s an uber athlete standing at 6-foot-0 and 200 pounds. The wide receiver crushed his competition, putting up 1,900 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns in his two seasons as a starter.

His season was cut short due to injury after seven games this year, which is something the Panthers need to check out. Royals has a lot of speed and a very strong compact frame, making him a yards after the catch threat when he gets the ball.

He is also a polished route runner and has exceptional hands. I am excited to see Royals versus much more athletic cornerbacks and see how he holds up. The prospect will be an astronomical riser if he performs well.

Carolina Panthers should monitor Kyle Williams

Wide Receiver | Washington State Cougars

Kyle Williams is the definition of a sleeper prospect. The wideout doesn't get the hype of others, but his ability jumps off the tape.

Explosive 50-yard touchdowns off screens, acrobatic one-handed catches downfield, burning defensive backs for deep catches, and silky route running ability. Williams was one of Cam Ward's favorite targets at Washington State two seasons ago before transferring. Every single game was electrifying.

This season was his best, posting 1,100 receiving yards and reaching paydirt 14 times on 70 receptions. I want to see why people are not mentioning his name up close.

Carolina Panthers should monitor Jaylin Noel

Wide Receiver | Iowa State Cyclones

Jaylin Noel is speed and quickness personified. His feet move at a million miles a minute and his agility to lose defenders in the open field is amazing.

He reminds me of Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Bucky Irving with the football in his hands. Noel is a smaller guy, but his burst and quickness make him so hard to contain.

The Iowa State prospect is listed at 5-foot-11, but I would not be surprised if he measures in at a smaller number. Noel may be restricted to slot duties in the NFL, which is not a need for the Panthers. But the talent with his speed, separation, and ability to generate yards after the catch is too much to overlook over alignment versatility.

I will be watching to see how he fares on the outside and against cornerbacks who can consistently press and put their hands on him.

Carolina Panthers should monitor Harold Fannin Jr.

Tight End | Bowling Green Falcons

Harold Fannin Jr. is a prospect I have struggled to project at the next level. After posting the best statistical season from any tight end in college football, the hype train has yet to slow down in this stacked tight end class.

While Fannin did play outside the Power 5, he produced his best games against Penn State and Texas A&M, tallying 19 catches for 282 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Fannin destroyed everyone in his way with 1,555 receiving yards and 10 scores last season. He runs with a funny motion and looks like a lot of his looks are schemed open. He is also only 6-foot-3 and around 230 pounds — diminutive for the tight-end position.

I cannot wait to see how teams view him at the next level and how successful he is at getting open on his own in Mobile.

