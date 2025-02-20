5 difficult offseason decisions facing Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan in 2025

Attention to Carolina Panthers' defensive detail

Dan Morgan failed to give Ejiro Evero enough to deploy his 3-4 base defense effectively. The Carolina Panthers transitioned their prominent investments to the offense, spending big on the offensive line and using three of the first four draft picks on the skill positions around quarterback Bryce Young.

This paid off to a certain extent. However, the defensive frailties were glaring.

The Panthers gave up the most single-season points in NFL history. Their defensive 3-4 front was overwhelmed without Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown. Their run defense was an abomination, giving up 179.8 rushing yards per game.

Giving the defense priority is crucial. Morgan cannot penny-pinch or neglect defensive reinforcements, especially considering Evero got retained. Building from the inside out by fortifying the trenches and finding more explosive edge rushers would be a good place to start, but every position group needs a makeover.

The safety spot could potentially have two new starters. The same goes for the defensive front and maybe even the cornerback unit depending on what happens with Mike Jackson Sr. It's a difficult situation for Morgan — one he brought on himself by failing to find the right investment balance during his first offseason at the helm.

How to help Bryce Young in year three

Bryce Young made incredible strides over the second half of 2024. Head coach Dave Canales made a bold move to bench the quarterback after just two games, giving him breathing space and a chance to learn away from the limelight. It represented a franchise-altering decision that could have gone either way.

Thankfully, it brought a positive response from Young. He used the criticism as motivation, regaining confidence and emerging as a leader in the locker room. When the former Alabama standout got the chance to start again, he seized it with both hands.

Young showed why the Panthers moved up to take him at No. 1 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. He's locked in as the team's starting option next season. The difficult decision facing Dan Morgan is what he can do in pursuit of helping the Heisman Trophy winner take the next step.

We've mentioned the running back room. The Panthers need a prolific wide receiver and could use more help at the tight end position. Morgan doesn't have enough to land a marquee name as things stand, but he cannot rely on the options already available.

The importance of helping Young flourish further cannot be overstated. It's a complete mess defensively, but that does not detract from the need to strengthen around Carolina's franchise player.

