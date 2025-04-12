5 extremely early Carolina Panthers salary-cap cut candidates in 2026

D.J. Johnson - Carolina Panthers OLB

2026 salary-cap savings: $1.5 million

Dead cap money: $250,543

Finding players capable of generating consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks is among Dan Morgan's biggest remaining priorities. The Carolina Panthers signed Patrick Jones II from the Minnesota Vikings in free agency to go alongside Jadeveon Clowney and D.J. Wonnum, but that won't be enough.

The Panthers are expected to add another explosive edge rusher with one of their early draft selections. Speculation is rising about Mykel Williams or Jalon Walker being the pick at No. 8 overall. That's to be determined, but more pass-rushing assistance will arrive before the team's preparations for the 2025 campaign begin.

What this means for D.J. Johnson's future is anyone's guess. Ejiro Evero likes the third-year pro. His production isn't what the Panthers hoped for after trading up to No. 80 overall in the 2023 draft to secure his services, so a considerable effort is needed to tip the scales in his favor.

Most analysts (and fans) were bewildered when Johnson was taken in the third round. He was seen as a Day 3 aging development prospect by most. Some even thought he'd go undrafted, but the Panthers saw something in the former Oregon standout others didn't. They haven't been proven right as yet.

Johnson is fighting for his roster spot this offseason. If he makes the squad, significant improvements are needed to see out his rookie contract in 2026.

Mike Jackson Sr. - Carolina Panthers CB

2026 salary-cap savings: $4.8 million

Dead cap money: $2 million

The Panthers reacted swiftly when free-agent signing Dane Jackson went down with a hamstring injury shortly before the 2024 campaign. Dan Morgan acquired veteran cornerback Mike Jackson Sr. from the Seattle Seahawks via trade. This quickly emerged as one of his best moves since becoming general manager.

Jackson slotted in seamlessly. The defensive back formed a decent tandem with Jaycee Horn, providing dependable coverage aside from a few hiccups. Considering this trade cost nothing more than seventh-round linebacker Michael Barrett, it represented a tremendous piece of business.

Carolina had a big decision to make with Jackson this offseason. He was set to hit free agency and draw interest on the open market. The Panthers weren't going to let that happen, signing the former fifth-round pick out of Miami to a two-year deal.

This keeps continuity in the cornerback unit. But much like the situation with Tommy Tremble, the Panthers have an out if Jackson doesn't meet expectations with a loftier price tag on his shoulders.

Jackson shouldn't have much trouble. He could even improve with a full offseason with the squad. However, the Panthers made the right call by structuring his contract so they could move off it if performance levels started to slip.