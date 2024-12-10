Cat Crave
5 free-agent running backs Panthers could sign in 2025 after Jonathon Brooks blow

The Carolina Panthers need to pivot at the running back position.

By Dean Jones

Jonathon Brooks
Jonathon Brooks / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Carolina Panthers could sign Javonte Williams

Another route the Carolina Panthers might go down is taking a chance on once highly-touted running backs who are a little down on their luck. Providing a fresh start within a creative offensive scheme and alongside a rejuvenated quarterback in Bryce Young could be a tempting offer.

Someone like Javonte Williams is a good scheme fit. The dual-threat weapon looked like a potential superstar after blazing the trail as a rookie. A serious injury dented his momentum and he's not looked the same since.

The former second-round selection has gone over 1,000 all-purpose yards twice in three completed seasons. Williams boasts 705 yards and four combined touchdowns as a result of his efforts in 2024. However, he's been used sparingly by the Denver Broncos over the last month.

That could indicate a parting of the ways is likely when Williams hits free agency. Bringing him back to an area where he took college football by storm at North Carolina represents a low-risk, high-reward pickup to replace Jonathon Brooks in the short term.

Carolina Panthers could sign Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Clyde Edwards-Helaire was someone everyone held out high hopes for. He was part of LSU's historic national championship-winning squad in 2019 and landed in a fantastic spot when the Kansas City Chiefs spent their first-round pick on securing his services. These expectations only grew after a tremendous rookie campaign.

It's been a steady decline since then. Edwards-Helaire's dealt with some frustrating injuries and has been on the fringes more often than not over the last two seasons. A fresh start is something the player should relish.

The Panthers could sign him to a one-year, prove-it deal to give Edwards-Helaire the added motivation to shine in a different environment. This would either give him an extension in Carolina or make him a more coveted commodity when 2025 free agency arrives.

Adding another running back — especially if Miles Sanders becomes a salary-cap casualty as expected — gives Jonathon Brooks some extra freedom to take things slowly and ensure he's fully ready to go once medically cleared. Edwards-Helaire comes with risk attached, but he should be highly motivated to silence his doubters.

