5 free-agent running backs Panthers could sign in 2025 after Jonathon Brooks blow
By Dean Jones
Carolina Panthers could sign Javonte Williams
Another route the Carolina Panthers might go down is taking a chance on once highly-touted running backs who are a little down on their luck. Providing a fresh start within a creative offensive scheme and alongside a rejuvenated quarterback in Bryce Young could be a tempting offer.
Someone like Javonte Williams is a good scheme fit. The dual-threat weapon looked like a potential superstar after blazing the trail as a rookie. A serious injury dented his momentum and he's not looked the same since.
The former second-round selection has gone over 1,000 all-purpose yards twice in three completed seasons. Williams boasts 705 yards and four combined touchdowns as a result of his efforts in 2024. However, he's been used sparingly by the Denver Broncos over the last month.
That could indicate a parting of the ways is likely when Williams hits free agency. Bringing him back to an area where he took college football by storm at North Carolina represents a low-risk, high-reward pickup to replace Jonathon Brooks in the short term.
Carolina Panthers could sign Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Clyde Edwards-Helaire was someone everyone held out high hopes for. He was part of LSU's historic national championship-winning squad in 2019 and landed in a fantastic spot when the Kansas City Chiefs spent their first-round pick on securing his services. These expectations only grew after a tremendous rookie campaign.
It's been a steady decline since then. Edwards-Helaire's dealt with some frustrating injuries and has been on the fringes more often than not over the last two seasons. A fresh start is something the player should relish.
The Panthers could sign him to a one-year, prove-it deal to give Edwards-Helaire the added motivation to shine in a different environment. This would either give him an extension in Carolina or make him a more coveted commodity when 2025 free agency arrives.
Adding another running back — especially if Miles Sanders becomes a salary-cap casualty as expected — gives Jonathon Brooks some extra freedom to take things slowly and ensure he's fully ready to go once medically cleared. Edwards-Helaire comes with risk attached, but he should be highly motivated to silence his doubters.