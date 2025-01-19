5 free agents who could reunite with Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales

Carolina Panthers could sign Bobby Wagner

This is a long shot bordering on a pipedream. But there's no harm in asking, right?

The Carolina Panthers are looking to install the correct culture across the franchise. It's taken time for Dan Morgan and Dave Canales to install their ethos. There was some turbulence early on, but the progress made over the second half of 2024 was immensely pleasing.

Adding Bobby Wagner could be another outstanding piece of business. Convincing the perennial All-Pro linebacker to join this ambitious project doesn't seem feasible, but the positives would be astronomical.

Wagner's been around the game a long time. He knows what it takes to win and lead by example. The former second-round pick out of Utah State will be 35 years old next season, but he's still performing at a high level.

There's just no telling what Wagner's influence could do for the Panthers' locker room. Canales saw this first-hand during his stint with the Seattle Seahawks. The future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer played a leading role in the Washington Commanders' remarkable culture shift this season. That's how much influence he still has despite being in his career twilight.

Wagner will get a new deal from Washington if he wants it. But if he tests the market, the Panthers should put in a call — even if this would likely spell the end of Shaq Thompson's time in Carolina.

Carolina Panthers could sign Jarran Reed

The Panthers' defensive front desperately needs a makeover. Getting Pro Bowl lineman Derrick Brown back from injury should be a significant asset, but he cannot do it alone. They need to invest and find the right tools capable of becoming more productive.

Carolina conceded around 30 rushing yards per game more than any other team this season. That's completely unacceptable. There wasn't much Ejiro Evero could do — the defensive coordinator didn't have good enough players to adjust his schematic concepts. That has to change as a matter of urgency.

If Dave Canales has an opinion, perhaps recommending Jarran Reed could bear fruit. The defensive lineman and the coach worked together on the Seattle Seahawks. After brief stops with the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs in recent years, the former Alabama star ended back where he started this season.

Reed performed extremely well. At 6-foot-3 and 307 pounds, he's a good size for a nose tackle or a 3-4 defensive end. The Panthers need help at both spots, so this represents a decent addition that might not cost the Earth.

This wouldn't be a long-term investment considering Reed is 32 years old. At the same time, the Panthers have a chance to make strides now if the defense meets their end of the bargain.