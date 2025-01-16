Carolina Panthers braced for complex contract conundrum with Shaq Thompson

Shaq Thompson is one of the Carolina Panthers' longest-serving players. He's a respected figure within the locker room and beloved among the fanbase. That does not detract from the uncertain future facing the veteran linebacker this offseason.

Thompson is out of contract and currently working his way back from a torn Achilles suffered in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers. This is the second straight year his campaign has ended well ahead of time. Couple this with the player being on the wrong side of 30 years old, and it's not hard to see why his future with the franchise is precarious.

The former first-round pick revealed that he's making good progress. Thompson wants to play for another 3-to-4 years and finish his career in Carolina. However, general manager Dan Morgan is running the football operation without sentiment these days.

Morgan wants to re-establish the culture that made Carolina an NFL powerhouse in the mid-2010s and when he was a player before that. He's well on his way to achieving this feat, so keeping Thompson around as a locker room leader who could also assist on the field depending on his recuperation wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

There are obvious concerns. Thompson isn't the most dependable on the health front. Achilles injuries are notoriously difficult to overcome, especially for aging players. The Panthers will take that into account before weighing up whether or not to offer him a new deal.

This is a complex situation Morgan must handle effectively. Thompson could get an offer from elsewhere if everything checks out medically, but he's been extremely loyal to Carolina in the past. That loyalty might be rewarded with a one-year, prove-it deal to see how he fares.

Thompson is part of the furniture in Carolina. He's stuck with the franchise through the good times and bad. He's one of two players remaining from their Super Bowl appearance in 2015. But all good things must come to an end at some point.

The Panthers got some decent production from veteran free-agent signing Josey Jewell this season. Rookie third-rounder Trevin Wallace was thrust into the spotlight ahead of time after Thompson's injury and flashed enough potential to suggest a decent career could be in the offing. The promise of adding to the defensive second-level via free agency or the draft couldn't be completely dismissed either.

That would have a lingering impact on Thompson's future. While he's still a good player with relatively little tread on the tires over the last two seasons, there's just no telling how much this torn Achilles will impact his explosiveness. And the Panthers cannot afford to wait around and see for sure.

It would be surprising if Thompson and the Panthers didn't find some middle ground to ensure his long stay in Carolina continues. He deserves the chance to stay and fight for his place once healthy enough to participate. But the NFL is rarely that simple.

Thompson cares deeply about the franchise and has given his all. Hopefully, a mutually beneficial arrangement can be reached and he gets to stay.

