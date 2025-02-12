5 grave offseason mistakes Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan must avoid in 2025

Carolina Panthers must avoid veteran WR trades

Bryce Young deserves enormous credit for showing the correct resolve after his benching. The Carolina Panthers took a drastic measure with the confidence-sapped quarterback. It could have gone either way, but the player's determination to fight back in the face of adversity provided the spark that ignited his career.

Young looked like a different player upon his return to the lineup. He was calm, confident, and trusted his instincts. There was no moment too big and the signal-caller went toe-to-toe against the league's heavyweights with aplomb.

The No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft earned the right to start again next season. Fans, teammates, and coaches firmly believe Young has what it takes to propel the Panthers back to prominence. Building around him is crucial.

Dan Morgan must improve the supporting cast around Young. The general manager needs to find a legitimate game-changing No. 1 wideout. Gambling on a veteran in the trade market is possible, but Carolina must err on the side of caution.

There's a reason teams make players available for trade. They are either regressing to the point of no return or too expensive. Morgan got his hands burned last offseason with the Diontae Johnson acquisition. That represented a harsh lesson that probably dictates a shift in approach this time around.

Investment balance must return

Dan Morgan made a difficult choice during his first offseason at the helm. The general manager recognized the need to get a genuine evaluation of quarterback Bryce Young. This saw a seismic shift in the team's investments.

Morgan transitioned his primary resources in 2024 to the offensive side. Robert Hunt and Damien Lewis were acquired at great expense to bolster the offensive line interior. Three of Carolina's first four draft picks went on the skill positions around Young. They even sacrificed capital and a large salary on wide receiver Diontae Johnson via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This was largely positive. However, it came at the expense of Ejiro Evero's defense.

They put together a historically bad campaign. The Panthers gave up the most single-season points in NFL history and had the league's worst run defense by more than 30 yards per game. Morgan conceded he didn't do enough to assist the coordinator, which should be addressed urgently this spring.

There needs to be a better balance regarding Carolina's investment. The defense should take priority, but getting complacent on offense is not an option either. It's a fine line Morgan failed to manage in 2024. That cannot be the case this time around.

Otherwise, the consequences will be severe.