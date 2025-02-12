5 grave offseason mistakes Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan must avoid in 2025

Carolina Panthers' draft strategy

We'll hear it a lot over the next few months.

"Oh, he's a great prospect, but he's not a good scheme fit."

"He's an outstanding prospect, but this isn't a position of need."

What separates the good teams from the also-rans is that they never settle. They are always looking to upgrade every position. They focus on the draft prospect rather than any specific need.

Just draft good football players and worry about the rest later.

Dan Morgan needs to keep that in mind. There's an obvious need to strengthen the defense, which was nothing short of woeful throughout 2024. However, reaching for prospects because they fill a weakness or avoiding players because they don't fit Ejiro Evero's 3-4 defensive scheme isn't an option.

If Evero can't work with specific players, that's a coaching issue. Just ask Jeremy Chinn, who was cast aside as an afterthought before putting together an outstanding campaign with the Washington Commanders en route to the NFC Championship game.

Draft good players. Focus on their talent, high character, and passion for the game. Everything else should fall into place after that.

Morgan has nine draft selections at his disposal in 2025. Maximizing these resources will make a huge difference to Carolina's long-term outlook.

Carolina Panthers must avoid rash gambles

The Panthers enter the offseason with more stability, collaboration, and continuity than ever. This represents a major positive considering how demoralizing things have been under David Tepper's ownership to date.

However, this remains a precarious situation that could go either way.

Carolina isn't blessed with much wiggle room financially. They are projected to have $20.87 million in available salary-cap space with 55 players under contract. That will change when releases, restructures, and extensions are confirmed, but kicking the can down the road too much jeopardizes the long-term project.

There is no room for rash gambles. That became synonymous with the previous regimes when Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer held power. They were always trying to find quick fixes to ongoing complications. Almost every move blew up in their face.

Dan Morgan must be aggressive and calculated in equal measure. Overspending would be foolish. At the same time, there could be room for a marquee splash that can help either side of the football. Something he managed last offseason by convincing right guard Robert Hunt to join the ranks with a five-year, $100 million deal.

Fans are approaching the offseason with hope where once there was nothing but pessimism. Mortgaging the franchise's future on a less-than-sure thing is a risk not worth taking.

