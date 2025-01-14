Jeremy Chinn's sensational Wild Card showing increases Carolina Panthers' regret

The Carolina Panthers couldn't do anything to stop dynamic linebacker Frankie Luvu from leaving in free agency. General manager Dan Morgan offered him an extension and he turned it down, opting to join the Washington Commanders instead.

That was not the case with Jeremy Chinn.

Carolina mismanaged Chinn, there is no getting away from that. Not many thought he wouldn't get a second contract with the Panthers after taking the league by storm as a rookie. However, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero didn't have any use for the former second-round pick within his 3-4 base scheme.

Chinn became an afterthought in the first season under Evero. He was relegated to a rotational piece at best and played just 39 percent of the team's defensive snaps overall. There was no confidence in the defensive back and he went to the fringes.

Carolina Panthers DC Ejiro Evero should have found a role for Jeremy Chinn

This was deeply frustrating for Chinn and his fans who took him to their hearts. He was eagerly anticipating a fresh start elsewhere. Looking at how things have unfolded this season, he landed in the best possible place to galvanize his career.

After reportedly turning down more money from the Pittsburgh Steelers, Chinn signed for the Commanders. Like Luvu, he thought working with head coach Dan Quinn within his defensive system could be enough to take his game to new heights. And like Luvu, this decision proved fruitful.

Chinn earned a starting spot immediately. He was given an important role and a big confidence boost from Quinn's staff. He was given the freedom to be instinctive, especially when it came to assisting at the defensive second level when the situation dictated.

The Southern Illinois product was a mainstay for the Commanders as Quinn secured 12 wins and a postseason berth. Chinn's exceptional effort during Washington's memorable Wild Card victory at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers only increased the Panthers' regret.

Evero has made plenty of mistakes since becoming Carolina's defensive coordinator. Failing to find a role that maximized the obvious athletic attributes Chinn brought to the table is right at the top.

One could point to Chinn's deficiencies in coverage, but this part of his game came on significantly under the tutelage of Quinn and Joe Whitt Jr. His run defense is exceptional and he's generating pressure on blitzes when called upon. When the time comes to discuss his fate this offseason, a new deal from Washington won't be too far behind.

The Panthers could have used someone like this on their historically bad defense this season. Chinn is explosive, his play identification is first-class, and his closing speed enables him to get around the football consistently. These are traits Carolina lacked within its safety corps in 2024.

Morgan will probably give the backend a significant makeover this offseason. Had Evero shown a little more faith in Chinn and adjusted his scheme slightly to fit him in, things would have been different.

Evero's underperformance came under fire from fans, but he is getting another chance to prove himself in 2025. But make no mistake, any more personnel mishaps such as this won't be tolerated.

