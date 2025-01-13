Panthers insider provides sound reasoning for decision to retain Ejiro Evero

The Carolina Panthers didn't take long to make their first big decision of the 2024 offseason. It was also a contentious one among sections of the fanbase who wanted change.

Carolina's defense was historically bad. It gave up the most points in a single season in league history. Their inability to stop the run was nothing short of pathetic. It was a glaring weak link that opposing teams had no trouble exploiting.

Even when the offensive efficiency improved over the second half of 2024, it didn't help. The defense couldn't tread water without some key names. It was a unit devoid of talent, depth, or inspiration. That brought speculation about what the future might hold for defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero following the campaign.

It didn't take long for the Panthers to make their intentions known. Dave Canales opted to stand pat with Evero. Three defensive assistants were sacrificed, but the head guy will get the opportunity to turn things around.

To say this was a divisive issue with fans would be an understatement. Some thought a fresh start was needed after Canales kept faith with the defensive staff upon taking the job. The Panthers had other ideas, which hinted that they believed the 3-4 scheme could work if the personnel got the proper attention throughout the recruitment period.

Carolina Panthers bet on Ejiro Evero despite woeful defensive campaign in 2024

Panthers staff writer Darin Gantt shed further light on the decision to keep Evero in his latest mailbag. He pointed to the injury issues and Carolina having to pull in guys off the street as reasons behind the defense's demise. Something that dictated the need to find better players and see if Evero can work his magic.

"The Panthers were playing a bunch of guys who may not return, or youngsters who weren't ready, or guys they love as backups who, out of necessity, were starting and playing major roles. They rolled out a defensive signal-caller who arrived on a Tuesday in late December and started the following Sunday. They used four different nickel corners, the last of whom was an undrafted rookie safety playing there because they were literally out of options they hadn't tried. If you made a slideshow of the 21 dudes who took defensive snaps during last week's game and could identify more than seven of them without the assistance of the internet, you deserve a prize. So they're going to acquire more players, and try again. With a guy who has proven, here and elsewhere, that the scheme is sound and capable of being good." Darin Gantt, Panthers.com

This is the last chance saloon for Evero. He won't get another opportunity to salvage his career in Carolina with another failed campaign in 2025. He's out of excuses, so a rousing effort is needed to turn the tide.

The Panthers must also do their part to give Evero a fighting chance. Dan Morgan prioritized the offense during his first offseason to get a genuine evaluation of quarterback Bryce Young. He must switch his primary investments to the defensive side of the football in his second year at the helm.

Getting Pro Bowl defensive lineman Derrick Brown back from injury will help, but that's not enough. The Panthers need at least five new starters and an injection of quality depth across all three levels on defense. Because it became glaringly obvious that the team's current options are nowhere near the required standard aside from a select few.

If the Panthers recruit well and Evero still can't deliver, he'll be removed from the equation with no fanfare attached and his head coaching aspirations in tatters. But for now, he gets the benefit of the doubt.

More Carolina Panthers news and analysis