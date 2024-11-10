5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. the NY Giants
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young's solid first half
The pressure on Bryce Young remains enormous. He's made strides over the last fortnight, but the margin for error is incredibly slim. However, this second chance represents a foot back in the door en route to solidifying his long-term future.
It was a solid enough first half from Young. He protected the football and recovered quickly from a second-play sack courtesy of former Carolina Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns. The signal-caller moved the football well, relying on a heavy dose of running back Chuba Hubbard along the way.
The statistics were nothing special. However, they could have been a lot better had it not been for a couple of crucial drops in key moments.
- 62.5 percent completion
- 94 passing yards
- 1 touchdown
- 0 interceptions
- 1 sack against
- 6 rushing yards
- 99.5 passer rating (ESPN)
Nobody is expecting miracles from Young. This was always going to be a gradual process, but it's hard to deny that the player is growing and the Panthers have finally found the right formula.
Playing to Bryce Young's strengths
The Panthers are not asking Bryce Young to be the second coming of Lamar Jackson or Cam Newton. That would be unrealistic and unfair in equal measure. Even so, head coach Dave Canales is doing a better job of molding his offensive scheme around his quarterback's strengths.
Carolina is making Young a game manager. Someone who makes smart choices and keeps things ticking over nicely. It also helps that the Panthers have an exceptional running back at their disposal in the form of Chuba Hubbard, who was nothing short of sensational against the New York Giants.
This is the recipe for success if the Panthers move forward with Young as the starter for the rest of 2024. There will be risks here and there, but being smart with the football and not having a detrimental impact on the team's chances is far more vital.
Young is a cerebral quarterback. He doesn't have the biggest arm, but it's sufficient enough.
That won't result in highlight splashes downfield a lot. However, it's a recipe for success. Especially considering the Panthers aren't exactly flush with game-changing talent despite having some decent pieces to build around long-term.