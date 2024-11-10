5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance vs. the NY Giants
By Dean Jones
Bryce Young did just enough
There were some throws that Bryce Young would like to have back. The player missed opportunities - especially late in the contest on the sideline throw to Jalen Coker when there was separation. However, the quarterback did just enough.
The Carolina Panthers relied heavily on their defense to get the job done. They'll also be thanking some costly individual errors from the New York Giants that played a leading role in their demise. But from Young's standpoint, he played free of any grave mistakes in a fine-margin situation.
That's the big takeaway from Young. The Panthers are learning how to win football games by any means necessary. It's not going to be flawless with a team so devoid of genuine talent, but it's been enough to dispose of two lowly operations over the last fortnight.
Young eventually finished with 126 passing yards, one touchdown, and an 86.4 passer rating from ESPN. The most crucial statistic of all? No interceptions and zero fumbles.
That was the difference in a contest that could have legitimately gone either way.
Bryce Young is having fun
Bryce Young was a visibly dejected figure throughout his torrid rookie campaign and before his benching. The vibrant, self-confident figure that took college football by storm was gone. Replaced by a hesitant, miserable player who'd hit rock bottom in no uncertain terms.
Things look a little different now. Young's more assured. He didn't wallow in self-pity after being taken out of the firing line. Instead, he used this setback as a source of motivation.
More importantly, he's having fun again.
Young's aura is a lot better these days. He's moving from one play to the next effectively whether it was successful or not. He's trusting the scheme and the players around him to execute. More importantly, he's got more trust in his own abilities to come through when it counts.
Is it perfect? No, not by a long shot. However, it's night and day compared to anything Young's put together before. That should ensure the Mater Dei Hiigh School product is under center for a mouthwatering clash against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs after Carolina's bye week.