5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance against the 49ers

Bryce Young's missed opportunities

This was always going to be a game decided by razor-thin margins. The Carolina Panthers had to seize every opportunity in front of them, so the fact that head coach Dave Canales' offense managed to get just three points from three turnovers in the first half was not going to be a recipe for success.

After the first of two picks for Jaycee Horn, Young threw an inexplicable interception in the end zone. The former Alabama standout could have easily waltzed into the end zone with a blocker in front of him. Instead, he made an ill-advised throw that cost the Panthers in the worst way imaginable.

Things didn't get much better after that. Whether it was Canales' play-calling or Young's lack of execution is moot; the Panthers couldn't generate any positive momentum offensively, and they somehow went into the interval down seven points.

Something wasn't clicking. There wasn't the correct balance offensively, and Young couldn't get into a rhythm. Looking at how things have gone for the Panthers this season, when the signal-caller cannot get a few early wins under his belt, fans were rightfully pessimistic about the team's outlook despite Niners quarterback Brock Purdy handing out picks like confetti.

Bryce Young's stagnant first half

This alarming trend showed no signs of receding throughout a woeful first half for Bryce Young. It was a far cry from the dazzling showcase of his prowess under center against the Atlanta Falcons, and the Panthers were extremely fortunate that the San Francisco 49ers were intent on keeping them in the game with several gifts.

It was lackluster all around. Young's timing was off on occasion. He couldn't go through his progressions effectively, and first-round wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan's brutal drop in a key moment didn't exactly help the Mater Dei High School graduate's cause.

This was reflected in the first-half stats. It made for horrific reading, and there was significant soul-searching needed at the break to get things trending in the right direction.

60 percent completion (6/10)

28 passing yards

0 touchdowns

1 interception

0 sacks against

13 rushing yards (3 carries)

25.0 passer rating (ESPN)

There is no happy medium for Young. Either he looks like a world beater, or he looks like he doesn't even belong in the NFL. There doesn't seem to be an in between, which is arguably the most concerning thing of all.

The Panthers were still in the game. But unless Young could turn the tide, it wouldn't be for much longer.