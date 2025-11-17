Tetairoa McMillan was right about Bryce Young when everyone wrote him off

Bryce Young didn't exactly shine in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints. The Carolina Panthers were lackluster overall, and the quarterback took the brunt of the criticism. But the response couldn't have been more positive.

Young demonstrated his resolve on numerous occasions throughout his three-year NFL career. He's been down and out. He's been benched. He's been sapped of confidence, with everyone in the national media or among the fans questioning whether he was the right signal-caller to take the franchise forward at one stage since 2023. But he always finds a way to come through.

The former Alabama standout turned in arguably the best performance of his professional career in Week 11 against the Atlanta Falcons. Young was surgical and aggressive throughout, breaking Cam Newton's franchise record for passing yards in a single game and leading another clutch period down the stretch that enabled the Panthers to secure a priceless victory on the road.

Tetairoa McMillan saw Bryce Young's Week 11 heroics coming long before everyone else

It was the best way to answer his critics. And first-round rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan saw it coming.

After Young's dismal outing versus the Saints, McMillan made no secret that he saw something change in his signal-caller. There was a fierce determination to lead from the front to right this wrong. Everyone willingly bought in after standards slipped considerably. And the results spoke for themselves.

McMillan was among the biggest beneficiaries, bringing in eight receptions from 12 targets for 130 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He already cemented his status as a No. 1 wideout with Pro Bowl-caliber traits. With a bit of additional polish, the former Arizona star has the scope to become one of the league's best.

The pass-catcher never lost faith in his quarterback. McMillan and Young have a strong connection, and one bad outing wasn't going to change that. Carolina's man under center has shown in flashes he can be borderline elite, so this is about finding the consistency needed to kick on at the business end of the campaign.

Young turned doubters into believers. He silenced his skeptics in the best way imaginable, and the belief in him within the locker room is only going to grow after a performance of this caliber.

There are some tough challenges upcoming, but the Panthers are in a good spot. They are just half a game out of the NFC South lead after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Buffalo Bills. Momentum is building, and the future looks incredibly bright, regardless of whether or not they make the postseason.

McMillan knew Young was going to have a big day, and he did an incredible amount to help him along the way.