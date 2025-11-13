Tetairoa McMillan shakes up Panthers fans with eye-opening Bryce Young remark

After another offensive meltdown, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young’s calm demeanor was gone. He was found out by the New Orleans Saints, who knew he didn't have the tools to beat them without a strong rushing attack.

They were right, and the criticism has come in spades for Young over recent days.

Rookie first-round wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan said Young addressed the team after the game, and the message wasn’t sugarcoated.

“He addressed the team,” McMillan said. “I feel like he was probably one of those guys that came out of the game with the most fire in his eyes. He was disappointed himself in the way he played and the way the team played, and he addressed that and he let the team know how he felt, and, you know, it’s just contagious.”

That’s not the typical version of Young that his teammates usually see. The No. 1 overall pick in 2023 has prided himself on composure. But this time, he couldn’t hide the frustration of another stagnant showing: just 124 passing yards, one completion longer than 15 yards, and a passing attack that never threatened New Orleans’ defense.

Carolina Panthers are searching for answers on offense with seven games left

Head coach Dave Canales didn’t point the finger at Young, calling the lack of explosive plays a collective problem. The Saints sold out to stop Rico Dowdle and the run game, stacking defenders at the line of scrimmage, daring the Panthers to throw over the top, and Carolina couldn’t do it.

“In general, I think it’s a group effort,” Canales said. “Calling more of them, yes, let’s get some more opportunities. We would love to have those explosive plays come alive. But we have to keep working together. We’ve got to make the most of those opportunities when we have them, so that we are a balanced offense.”

The Panthers finished with just 4.4 yards per pass attempt, continuing a season-long struggle to generate big plays. Through nine games, Young is averaging 5.6 yards per attempt, down a full yard from the second half of last year.

For McMillan, seeing Young show emotion wasn’t a concern; it was a rallying point. And with Canales’ group reevaluating everything — even down to whether their Victory Monday last week was a mistake —Carolina’s leaders seem to be embracing a tougher tone.

It’s easy to dismiss postgame emotion after a loss. But for a young quarterback still carving out his identity, this frustration looked like that of someone passionate and ready to take the next step.

Young’s teammates saw a leader demanding more from himself and everyone else. Whether that fire turns into progress or more smoke will depend on how Carolina responds this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons on the road.

For now, McMillan’s words say it best: the fire was there, and it was contagious.