NFL analyst sounds the alarm (again) on Bryce Young with savage takedown

There was one significant talking point to emerge from the Carolina Panthers' ugly home loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 10. This, of course, centered on whether quarterback Bryce Young can take this franchise where it wants to go.

The Saints laid out the blueprint for everyone to follow. They stacked the box and filled every rushing lane that running back Rico Dowdle could go into. That put the game in Young's hands, and he didn't come up with the goods. It was a frustrating afternoon. Concerns are now being raised about his long-term outlook.

It was an off-day for Young just when momentum was starting to build. While he's never likely to be an elite quarterback, he can work within a structure. But when the Panthers cannot get the ground game going, the chances of winning diminish significantly.

And as expected, the knives have been out for Young.

NFL analyst doesn't think the Carolina Panthers have their guy in Bryce Young

Brent Sobleski from The Bleacher Report took this opportunity to declare that the Heisman Trophy winner is not the guy. Carolina was winning games without much help from the quarterback. The analyst didn't think Young was the long-term answer, and the Panthers need to plan accordingly.

"After watching their offense sputter most of the afternoon in a loss to the hapless Saints, something has become evident: The Panthers were winning in spite of Bryce Young, not because of him. He isn't the long-term answer under center in Carolina. The 2023 first overall pick completed 68 percent of his passes Sunday, but for a paltry 125 yards with an interception. It was the fifth time in 10 games that he has failed to eclipse 150 passing yards." Brent Sobleski

While this seems a bit reactionary, this is Young's third season. Canales arrived after he was drafted, and some fans are speculating whether the coach's lack of confidence is impacting his schematic concepts. The limited ability to make explosive plays is glaring, and with his fifth-year option decision due next spring, it's also inevitable that the rumors will swirl.

There doesn't seem to be any loss of faith in Young among those in the building. Canales publicly declared his support after this woeful outing. Jaycee Horn and others also rallied around the quarterback. But general manager Dan Morgan will be keeping a close eye on developments before deciding on a formal outcome.

If things continue as they are, getting a long-term extension in advance is not an option. Triggering his fifth year will be considered, but the Panthers could easily ride it out in the last-chance saloon when the 2026 campaign arrives.

It's a fascinating dynamic to watch in the coming months. Young has overcome adversity before, and he's got to do the same again.