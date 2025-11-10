Panthers’ biggest weakness is turning Dave Canales’ system against itself

The Carolina Panthers were one of the hottest teams in the league before Week 10. Dave Canales was on his way to an award-worthy season as he led his unit to four victories in the past five outings. The offense was a Trojan horse, sucker-punching opponents with a violent brand of football.

The New Orleans Saints were not taken by surprise. Many wondered whether Kellen Moore might take his foot off the gas after his squad sold big at the trade deadline, but he did anything but throw in the towel. He executed arguably the best game plan the Panthers have seen so far.

New Orleans' coaching staff did everything in their power to expose the opposition's Achilles heel — Bryce Young. The Saints were unafraid to leave their corners one-on-one and load the box in a successful attempt to halt running back Rico Dowdle.

Saints were confident the Carolina Panthers couldn't win with Bryce Young

Moore was urging the Panthers’ quarterback to throw it down the field. Simply put, Carolina's passing attack could not deliver.

"It’s something we’re working on. It’s taking advantage of the opportunities one-on-one down the field, it comes down to the me to you factor and making those plays. At the same time, from a game plan standpoint, I need to make sure we are putting our guys in the right spots and taking advantage of matchups." Dave Canales via The Charlotte Observer

More than halfway through the season, the Panthers' passing game is a significant work in progress. The greatest irony of all is that Young was supposed to be the reason the team was winning. The third-year signal caller’s growth at the end of last season was one of the primary reasons Dan Morgan drafted wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.

It has not even been a whole year since Young was going toe-to-toe with the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles late in 2024, but the passing attack seems to have taken an enormous step back. The Heisman Trophy winner has been unable to find a rhythm.

Most apparently, he is out of sync with his coach. When Canales zigs, Young zags. The Panthers’ coach feels the Alabama product left opportunities on the table, and he looks afraid to make mistakes. The loose and elusive quarterback who inspired hope at the end of last season looks stressed and reactive in his current state.

The only time Young tested the man-to-man coverage outside, it ended with an overthrow to Xavier Legette in the end zone. Maybe a star wideout can make a play on the ball, but expecting that from the second-year player going through struggles would be a stretch.

The good news is the Panthers have been able to band-aid some of their problems this season effectively. Trevin Wallace was looking like the worst inside linebacker in football through Week 2 and has since emerged as a critical contributor on Ejiro Evero’s overachieving defense. As the team prepares for a Falcons’ unit that ranks fifth in the league in sacks, Young will have his work cut out for him.

Young has been confused by the blitz all season, but fans desperately hope the passing attack can arise from the dust.