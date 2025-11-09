Jaycee Horn said what Panthers fans are learning quickly about Bryce Young

Bryce Young remains a divisive figure among fans and some sections of the media. However, there is nothing but untold belief in the quarterback from those across the Carolina Panthers franchise.

And Pro Bowl cornerback Jaycee Horn outlined exactly why heading into Carolina's divisional matchup against the New Orleans Saints in Week 10.

The Panthers have figured out what Young is. He might not be an elite difference-maker capable of taking games over, which is fine. He is a sound game manager with complete command pre-snap behind a strong rushing attack and a capable offensive line. But when it's time to come through in the clutch, the signal-caller almost always delivers the goods.

Jaycee Horn lauds Bryce Young's nerves of steel in clutch situations

Horn spoke about this in greater detail during his conversation with Kay Adams for the Up and Adams Show. The defensive back cited Young's nerves of steel and his nous for always performing when the stakes are highest as reasons he fully believes in his capabilities. And this is no doubt an opinion shared by everybody in the locker room.

"Being great when it's winning time. When it's winning time, and you've gotta go out there and get points, I believe in Bryce [Young] like no other. That's just him; cold-blooded. When he gets in those moments, he always makes plays, he always makes the right throw, he always making one guy miss to get the throw off. I told him after the game, he's got ice in his veins. That's the main thing that sticks out to me about Bryce: when it's clutch time, he's at his best." Jaycee Horn via Up and Adams Show

Jaycee Horn on Panthers QB Bryce Young @jayceehorn_ | @_bryce_young | @Panthers | @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/FbXj70H3uP — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) November 7, 2025

Not every quarterback is blessed with the clutch gene. The ability to stay composed in high-pressure situations isn't for everybody. Still, there is enough evidence to suggest the Panthers have someone capable of getting over the finishing line when given the chance.

The results speak for themselves. Carolina has finally found its identity. They are a run-first team that creates opportunities in the passing game through play-action. Couple this with an improving defense and an exceptional special-teams unit, and it's not hard to see why things are looking up.

Young is growing into his role. It's been a rollercoaster to reach this level of comfort, but he's evolving as a leader and looks much more effective when fewer risks are required. That's not going to be the case in every game, but his management, pre-snap recognition, and creativity to make plays out of structure are having the desired effect so far.

If Horn believes in Young, everyone else should too.