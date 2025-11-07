Panthers insider affirmed what fans already knew about Rico Dowdle

When the Carolina Panthers signed running back Rico Dowdle this offseason, most thought that he would be nothing more than an understudy capable of providing relief if Chuba Hubbard got hurt or needed some time off the field. That projection looks foolish midway through the 2025 campaign.

Dowdle has been nothing short of a revelation. He's helped the Panthers find their true identity. Hubbard's injury provided the platform to flourish, and the former South Carolina standout seized the moment. And after some initial hesitation, head coach Dave Canales has now made him the top backfield option alongside quarterback Bryce Young.

The relentless motor, supreme aggression, and explosive capabilities have been a breath of fresh air for the Panthers. Dowdle's gone from an afterthought to one of the league's most productive running backs, and he's completely changed the way Carolina's fortunes are being perceived.

Carolina Panthers are getting more than they bargained for with Rico Dowdle

Joe Person from The Athletic highlighted this in greater detail, naming Dowdle as the Panthers' MVP at midseason. This was an easy decision — something the team insider believes has been earned by proving himself whenever his number is called.

"[Rico] Dowdle has gone from Chuba Hubbard’s backup to a top-3 NFL back and one of the league’s most compelling storylines. After signing a prove-it deal worth $2.75 million, Dowdle has proved it every week. He leads the league with a first-down rushing rate of 32.82 percent and his 735 rushing yards rank third, despite games of three (vs. Jacksonville) and six carries (at Arizona) while Hubbard was the lead back." Joe Person

The Panthers didn't think they had a legitimate shot at Dowdle after he went over 1,000 rushing yards for the Dallas Cowboys last season. When the market wasn't exactly hot, the player bet on himself, returning closer to home in the process. It's been a recipe for success so far.

Dowdle ranks fourth in rushing yards league-wide. His 5.6 yards per carry and 81.7 rushing yards per game rank third. This is despite ranking ninth in carries, so it's a testament to his ability to step up and grasp a significant opportunity with both hands.

That's sent Hubbard to the fringes, but the Panthers are not running the football operation with any sentiment. They are a developmental staff that rewards production, and there is nobody on offense making a bigger impact than Dowdle right now.

And if Dowdle maintains his outstanding performance levels, he'll be getting a much bigger payday when the 2026 offseason arrives. Whether that'll be in Carolina or elsewhere is another matter.