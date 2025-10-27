Dave Canales just hinted at the bold move Panthers fans have begged for

Fans had plenty to complain about during the Carolina Panthers' gut-check beatdown at home to the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. And head coach Dave Canales wasn't immune from criticism.

This centered mainly on his decision to make running back Rico Dowdle an innocent bystander over the second half. The free-agent signing was clearly outperforming Chuba Hubbard once again, but Canales opted to deploy the former Oklahoma State standout rather than riding the hot hand.

Hubbard found the end zone, but he didn't eclipse three yards per carry again. The eye test favored Dowdle, too. His burst, aggression, and ability to create explosive plays made him the far superior option.

It's a problematic situation for Canales. Hubbard received a new four-year extension last season. However, his production lacked the same spark, even before he suffered a calf injury that kept him out for two games. Dowdle took his spot and shone, but the coach felt some loyalty was needed to see if the incumbent starter could do enough to keep his place.

Dave Canales hints at Carolina Panthers' backfield shift moving forward

That hasn't been the case, and Canales' comments to the media about the backfield dynamic moving forward suggest there will be a change in Week 9 against the Green Bay Packers.

Canales when asked if Dowdle could get the heavier workload moving forward, says: "It's something we're looking at." https://t.co/DJBckRVkQ2 — Joe Person (@josephperson) October 27, 2025

Reading between the lines, it seems pretty clear that Dowdle will be getting the lion's share of touches from here on. Hubbard will still have a role to play, but it's probably going to be as a secondary option. There was no mention of a committee this time. Instead, those signs pointed to the South Carolina product leading the charge when the Panthers face the NFC's No. 1 seed next weekend.

Hubbard is a competitive guy. He'll feel a little stung by this development and will be striving with everything he has to turn the pendulum again. But there is also no doubt that Dowdle deserves this chance.

He's been patient. He's been explosive. He's put the team first and has consistently delivered when his number is called. This is precisely the sort of performance levels that this developmental coaching staff should be rewarding. Unfortunately, that will have to come at the expense of Hubbard's usage.

If Dowdle does get lead-back duties at Lambeau Field, the challenge awaiting him is a steep one. Green Bay's defense is giving up just 78.9 yards per game on the ground. Their front seven is loaded. And it's now spearheaded by All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons, an old teammate from their time together on the Dallas Cowboys.

But given how Dowdle has passed every test with flying colors so far, don't be surprised if he keeps this positivity surge going.