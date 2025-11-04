Panthers just made their stance on Chuba Hubbard crystal clear

There was plenty of speculation around the Carolina Panthers heading into the 2025 trade deadline, and it wasn't just potential outgoings taking up the column inches.

Dan Morgan isn't big on sacrificing draft assets for veteran players; that's not his style. He traded a couple of underperformers last year in the wide receiver duo of Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo. Some were starting to speculate if he might do the same with running back Chuba Hubbard before the November 4 cut-off point.

Hubbard signed a four-year extension last season, becoming the alpha dog in Carolina's backfield alongside quarterback Bryce Young. The pendulum has now shifted, with Rico Dowdle's exceptional surge leaving head coach Dave Canales with no option other than to make him the No. 1 moving forward.

Carolina Panthers didn't move Chuba Hubbard before the 2025 trade deadline

That left Hubbard in a secondary role. The Panthers gave him a shot to cement his starting status, but the decisiveness and explosiveness that saw him take the league by storm last season have deserted him. There is a gulf in both production and urgency between the two right now, so it was no surprise to see rumors surface regarding a potential switch.

Reports from those who closely cover the team indicated that the Panthers had no intention of removing Hubbard from the equation. Dan Graziano from ESPN hinted that teams would be reluctant to take on his contract, even if Carolina became receptive to offers.

That proved to be the case. The league's 4 p.m. Eastern Time deadline came and went without Hubbard getting traded. No real surprise, but it made the Panthers' stance on the former Oklahoma State standout crystal clear.

Hubbard might not be the No. 1 anymore, but he's a big part of the project. Dowdle is only on a one-year deal and might not stick around beyond the current campaign. Rookie fourth-rounder Trevor Etienne remains a work in progress. Jonathon Brooks looks set to return from another torn ACL in 2026, but there is just no telling how impactful he'll be after so long away from the gridiron.

The 2021 fourth-round pick has three years remaining on his deal. Hubbard has also dealt with a nagging calf injury dating back to last season, which halted his momentum at the worst time. Dowdle is the man for now, but things can change quickly in the NFL.

Nobody should be complaining about Hubbard sticking around. He's a top pro, a respected leader, and an exceptional teammate. His role on the field isn't what it used to be, but there is more than one way to make his presence felt during Carolina's renaissance.