Chuba Hubbard’s painful reality confirmed in final game before trade deadline

The Carolina Panthers pulled off one of the league's biggest upsets of 2025 by toppling the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field thanks to a walk-off field goal from undrafted rookie Ryan Fitzgerald. But the game confirmed a painful new reality for running back Chuba Hubbard.

It didn't come as a shock to fans or the player. Dave Canales gave Hubbard the chance to cement his starting spot upon returning from injury. He was vastly outperformed by Rico Dowdle, and the head coach confirmed that the pendulum would shift in Week 9.

Not for the first time this season, Dowdle took full advantage.

Chuba Hubbard was an innocent bystander in Carolina Panthers' upset win

His aggression, ability to exploit seams, and knack for punishing the Packers' defense were evident right out of the gate. Dowdle took some punishment, which caused him to miss a bit of time, but the South Carolina product would not be denied, finishing with 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries.

As for Hubbard? He made one heads-up play by picking up a Bryce Young fumble, but he was once again pedestrian running the football. The former Oklahoma State star mustered just 17 rushing yards from five carries, and this will be his future for the rest of 2025 if Dowdle stays healthy.

Just what this means for Hubbard's immediate future before the trade deadline is anyone's guess. Speculation is running rampant, although the Panthers reportedly have no interest in moving him right now. Dowdle is out of contract next spring, so Carolina might be riding his hot hand before sending him on his way. Based on how he's galvanized the offense since getting extended involvement, that would be a mistake.

Hubbard signed a new four-year deal last season. Any teams looking for running back help might be reluctant to take on this financial burden. He's also not running with the same dynamism displayed in the two years prior, so it's a tricky spot for the Panthers that must be handled with care.

All signs point to Hubbard being part of the squad after the November 4 trade cut-off point. He's a respected pro who always puts the team ahead of his own interests, and he's not the type to force the issue. That will be in a secondary role moving forward. If Dowdle continues to do enough for another contract commitment, that's when his future gets a little murkier.

And if Jonathon Brooks comes back to anything like his old self, the writing will be firmly on the wall.