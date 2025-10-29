Panthers insider drops truth fans needed about Chuba Hubbard trade rumors

Dave Canales hinted that the Carolina Panthers' backfield dynamic will change moving forward. The head coach gave Chuba Hubbard a chance to cement his status as the top dog, but he's clearly been outperformed by free-agent signing Rico Dowdle since returning to the lineup.

Hubbard is likely to assume a secondary role behind Dowdle. That is a seismic shift from how things appeared this offseason, but the Panthers have to ride the hot hand. And, inevitably, this also sparked speculation about whether the former Oklahoma State star could be moved before the 2025 trade deadline.

Dan Morgan shipped out Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo before the 2024 cut-off point, so he won't hesitate to dispose of deadwood if the correct offer comes along. However, one respected Panthers insider doesn't believe Hubbard will add his name to this list.

Carolina Panthers insider doesn't think the team will trade Chuba Hubbard

Joe Person from The Athletic highlighted the contract extension Hubbard earned last season, coupled with the player's value as a leader and dependable piece if Dowdle regresses, as reasons why Morgan will resist the temptation to part ways with the backfield force.

"I’m told the Panthers don’t want to move Hubbard, who was one of the guys Canales leaned on while establishing a culture during his first season. The Panthers gave Hubbard a four-year, $33.2 million extension last year that includes a $4 million guaranteed salary this year and $4.5 million guaranteed in 2026. But a talent evaluator with another team said any RB-needy team would likely be leery about giving up a pick and taking on Hubbard’s contract. Given Hubbard’s value as a complement to Dowdle and a team leader, I don’t see the Panthers making him available." Joe Person

This is the right call, if accurate. The Panthers are in no position to be removing productive players and leaders from the equation. Johnson and Mingo were either causing a distraction or failing to meet the required standard. Hubbard is a different story, and even though he is not performing with the same conviction or explosiveness as Dowdle, he's got enough solid production throughout his career to suggest the tide will turn.

And as Person pointed out, interest might not arrive even if the Panthers did make Hubbard available. The contract alone is off-putting. Morgan is also renowned for driving a hard bargain, so this looks like a non-starter on several fronts.

Hubbard didn't become a bad player overnight. His campaign might not be going as he'd hoped, but he recently turned 26 years old with a lot of good football left. Trading him sends the wrong message.