NFL analyst admits Panthers pulled off the twist critics swore would fail

The Carolina Panthers were going nowhere fast before the 2024 trade deadline. Dan Morgan seized this opportunity to eliminate deadwood that was not integral to the team's long-term plans for growth.

One, former second-round pick Jonathan Mingo, was almost inevitable. The other, Pro Bowl wide receiver Diontae Johnson, was much more surprising, especially considering the Panthers gave him away to the Baltimore Ravens for almost nothing.

Morgan was criticized and ridiculed in equal measure. But one year on, a respected NFL analyst believes Carolina's general manager got the last laugh.

Carolina Panthers got the last laugh from Diontae Johnson trade saga

Bill Barnwell from ESPN regraded some of the big trades from last year's deadline. After initially criticizing Morgan for his decision to part ways with Johnson, he now understands it much better. And looking at the wideout's implosion since, the front office leader got way ahead of the game.

"I didn't understand this deal when it was made. What I didn't know at the time was that [Diontae] Johnson was in the midst of flaming himself out of the league. In retrospect, it's clear there were off-field factors at play that led to Carolina deciding it was ready to move on. That explains not just the trade, but the return. This was clearly a failed deal for Baltimore, but the cost was minimal -- hence the "C" I handed it on the regrade." Bill Barnwell

The Panthers initially received a D grade for this trade. Upon reflection, Barnwell bumped this up to a B+ despite the minimal compensation received in return.

Johnson's career has spiraled since. He didn't last long with the Ravens before landing with the Houston Texans. His time there was short-lived, which was an unmitigated disaster in a contract year. The ex-Toledo standout cost himself millions on a lucrative extension, and he's now out of work after failing to make the Cleveland Browns' roster this summer.

As for the Panthers? They are moving forward with their young wide receiver core of Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, Brycen Tremayne, and Jimmy Horn Jr. They also have Hunter Renfrow on board. Still, considering he was a healthy scratch against the New York Jets, he could be firmly on the fringes.

Either way, the Panthers were right to cut ties with Johnson before things got even messier. Anyone who doesn't buy in or pull their weight won't last long under this regime. Following scathing attacks for the move, there is now complete vindication for Morgan.