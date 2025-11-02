Panthers just confirmed what fans have been whispering for weeks

Nobody gave the Carolina Panthers a chance to cause an upset against the NFC's top seed, the Green Bay Packers, in Week 9 at Lambeau Field.

They did it anyway.

It was a result that shook the league to its foundations. Carolina was a 13.5-point underdog with a patchwork offensive line and a quarterback fighting his way through a high ankle sprain. Instead of wallowing in self-pity and accepting their fate, Canales' squad proved what Panthers fans have seen through the campaign.

They are never going to go down without a fight.

Carolina Panthers are on the right track with Dave Canales leading the charge

The Panthers kept plugging away. They maintained their discipline, restricting Green Bay's dominant defensive front and making things uncomfortable for quarterback Jordan Love. That was just enough for Bryce Young to get another game-winning opportunity on the final drive.

Not for the first time, he delivered — albeit with plenty of assistance from elsewhere. Rico Dowdle was phenomenal, as was Ejiro Evero's defense from start to finish. An undrafted free agent kicker, Ryan Fitzgerald, showcased his composure in the chaos with another walk-off field goal.

This was Canales' signature win. The coach has enjoyed some notable victories since taking the job in 2024, but nothing comes close to this.

And this was another fine example of what fans have been whispering for weeks.

It feels different.

There is legitimate momentum behind the Panthers now. They are not the finished article just yet, but that's what makes this so exciting. Canales is only just scratching the surface of what this team might be capable of under his leadership. And after years of languishing among the league's bottom feeders, things are finally looking up.

More importantly, it looks like this is the start of something. It seems like this tidal wave of positivity can be sustained. It looks like the Panthers are going places with Canales leading the charge.

Some fans were still on the fence, scarred by the errors of previous regimes and the false hope often given by team owner David Tepper. But this is a squad all pulling in the same direction toward one common goal. Even when things weren't going well earlier in the campaign, there was no panic. Everyone stayed the course, displaying the kind of collective resolve that was seldom seen during the Matt Rhule and Frank Reich reigns. And the results speak for themselves.

This put the entire NFL on notice. And with some winnable games upcoming for the Panthers, who knows where this team could be sitting heading into the business end of the campaign.