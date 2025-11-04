NFL insider just affirmed what Panthers fans already knew about Dan Morgan

The trade deadline always brings a frenzy of excitement, wild speculation, and rumors. It's the same every year, but the smoke is almost always far greater than the fire.

Some fans are clamoring for the Carolina Panthers to make a splash or two. Dave Canales' squad has more momentum than ever following their shocking upset win over the Green Bay Packers. There is a chance they can contend for the NFC South, although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain a formidable proposition to overcome.

It's a tricky predicament for Dan Morgan. The general manager isn't one for making rash gambles or mortgaging the franchise's future. This is a long-term plan. He's not going to deviate from it, regardless of whether things are further ahead than anticipated.

NFL insider believes Carolina Panthers will stand pat at the 2025 trade deadline

This sentiment was echoed by Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, who worked his way up to a national insider role via The Charlotte Observer. He doesn't get the sense that Morgan will make a move, unless it's for a Day 3 pick swap. The front-office leader values draft picks, and Jones also believes that the former linebacker knows Carolina isn't one piece away from entering the Super Bowl picture.

"If you're waiting on snakes and sparklers around the league, you may prepare yourself for the pop-its in Carolina. I don't get the sense they'll do anything that is more than a late-round pick swap for a player if they do anything at all. The Panthers know they're building something, and I don't get the sense they are under any illusions they are one player away from a deep playoff run. They will want to keep legitimate capital to continue building through the draft." Jonathan Jones

This affirmed what Panthers fans already knew about Morgan. It's not the most headline-making way to build a competitive roster, but it's having the desired effect.

There are real signs of life in Carolina for the first time in years. It's a young, hungry, and ambitious squad who are firmly embracing Canales' culture shift. There are times when everything doesn't click, but the resolve within the locker room is abundantly clear.

The pieces are slowly coming together. Morgan won't completely overlook the trade market, but it's evident that it is not his preferred way to mold a competitive team. A couple of problem position groups could use an injection of depth or energy, but all signs point to the Panthers standing pat and riding the wave with what they have.

Morgan would much rather keep the eight draft picks he has in 2026 than try to enhance the roster with a band-aid fix who might not be around that long. Being one game above .500 doesn't change anything.