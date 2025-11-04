4 last-ditch trades Panthers could make to cement NFC South contention

Things have changed a lot for the Carolina Panthers. Dan Morgan was selling off wide receivers Jonathan Mingo and Diontae Johnson before the 2024 trade deadline. Now, the team's resurgence could see the general manager become a little more aggressive.

That remains unlikely. Morgan is a methodical roster builder who values draft picks highly. He's not going to give up any high-end capital, but the Panthers have eight selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is enough to dispose of a late-rounder for immediate help if the right opportunity comes along.

With this in mind, here are four last-ditch trades the Panthers could make to propel their status as a surprising NFC South title challenger.

Last-ditch trades the Carolina Panthers could make to cement NFC South contention

Jordyn Brooks - LB

The Miami Dolphins are waving the white flag, as evidenced by their decision to trade edge rusher Jaelan Phillips to the Philadelphia Eagles for a third-round draft pick. Insiders expect more activity from the franchise before the deadline, and linebacker Jordyn Brooks represents an intriguing option at a position of need for the Panthers.

Brooks is an explosive athlete who is solid in all phases. Trevin Wallace and Christian Rozeboom are starting to progress encouragingly at the defensive second level, but adding another capable performer wouldn't be the worst idea in the world.

Riq Woolen - CB

Jaycee Horn is a superstar who is rarely tested by opposing offenses these days. Mike Jackson Sr. and Chau Smith-Wade have gone through some struggles, so perhaps acquiring another productive corner is something to consider.

This would help the Panthers keep pace with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Riq Woolen is becoming a rotational piece with the Seattle Seahawks, but whether the potential playoff challenger is willing to move him at this late stage is another matter.

Arden Key - EDGE

Losing Patrick Jones II to season-ending back surgery was a blow. Third-round rookie Princely Umanmielen has also dealt with health problems since entering the league, so bolstering depth should be in Morgan's thought process right now.

Going for someone like Trey Hendrickson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, or Bradley Chubb doesn't seem likely. However, someone with Arden Key's credentials could be something that doesn't cost as much but could provide Ejiro Evero with another dependable pass-rusher capable of producing the goods when his number is called.

Andrew Wylie - OL

The Panthers have endured some rough luck on the injury front across their offensive line. They have coped valiantly with these setbacks so far, but trading for a dependable, versatile veteran could be an option worth exploring.

According to reports, the Washington Commanders are looking to offload assets with their campaign falling by the wayside. Andrew Wylie is among them. He can play almost anywhere along the protection. He's also a two-time Super Bowl winner with prolonged starting experience.