Jaycee Horn just proved Ejiro Evero’s stubborn plan was holding Panthers back

It was a memorable afternoon for the Carolina Panthers as they achieved a massive statement win over the Dallas Cowboys. However, there was one lingering frustration that reared its head during an otherwise accomplished display in all phases.

George Pickens, the electrifying Cowboys wide receiver who was acquired via trade from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, became a constant thorn in Carolina's side. He also knew that Jaycee Horn was not going to shadow him, so wherever Mike Jackson Sr. lined up, that's where he would be.

Pickens gave Jackson a hard time. It could have been even worse if Dak Prescott hadn't overthrown him in the end zone late on. It didn't have an impact on the eventual result, but it brought criticism about why Carolina's most accomplished coverage presence wasn't allowed to roam to counteract this threat.

Jaycee Horn demanded George Pickens challenge from Carolina Panthers' coaches

Horn revealed after the game that he took matters into his own hands, going to the coaching staff and asking to go up against Pickens on the final drive. Just why it had to come to this is anyone's guess, but the South Carolina product also outlined his supreme faith in Jackson to bounce back from this disappointing outing.

"I spoke to the coaches about it on the sideline. Said that on that final drive, I'll go to him. He was getting a lot of targets, but like I said earlier, Mike [Jackson Sr.] is the same guy who led the team in PBUs last year. We both played great together last year. Everyone talk against him, like I said, he got all the confidence in the world. He's a hell of a player. It's just the National Football League; even the best of the best corners get found out sometimes. They gotta bounce back the next week. We've both got to do a better job and just keep working through it." Jaycee Horn via Carolina Blitz

Dave Canales is leading a player-first charge. He values input, and Horn is a franchise cornerstone. His thoughts carry a ton of weight, so it was hard for Evero not to relent once the No. 8 overall pick in 2021 came forward with a demand.

The Panthers got there in the end, but Evero should have recognized this a lot sooner. He's been highly reluctant to have Horn locked up versus the opposition's most influential receiver. Hopefully, this game will be the tipping point to altering his approach, because it's a strength that is not being utilized.

Horn wants to do it. He's said that he'd relish the challenge, but Evero's stubbornness is getting in the way of progress. That has to change as a matter of urgency, with Garrett Wilson and the lowly New York Jets next on the schedule.

This should serve as a wake-up call for Evero. He got away with it this time, but he might not be so lucky down the road.