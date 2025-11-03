Dan Morgan now has golden ticket for Panthers' trade deadline aggression

The Carolina Panthers caused an upset of epic proportions with a stunning victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. It was a sign of how far this team has come under the current regime, and there is a real opportunity ahead of them with some winnable contests upcoming on the schedule.

This incredible development could also provide general manager Dan Morgan with the golden ticket needed to be a little more aggressive at the 2025 trade deadline.

Morgan values draft picks highly. Looking at his first two drafts since assuming command of Carolina's front office, it's not hard to see why. However, the Panthers have a legitimate chance for the first time in years.

Carolina Panthers could be more aggressive after stunning Week 9 upset

Getting into a wild-card berth looks difficult, especially considering the strength of the NFC West and NFC North. The only realistic avenue to make the knockout stages is to dethrone the Tampa Bay Buccaneers atop the NFC South.

The Panthers still have to play the Buccaneers twice down the stretch. They are dealing with injuries in key position groups. Morgan might be comfortable with what he has, but he should also recognize this situation for what it is and react accordingly.

Morgan is unlikely to force the issue. At the same time, if the Panthers can find a productive player at a price that doesn't impact their long-term strategy, they'd be foolish not to consider the possibility seriously.

Adding another edge rusher would be the preferred route if Morgan did seek incomings. Improving linebacker or offensive line depth might be another option. Perhaps even securing a productive wide receiver, given how Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker aren't making many waves. Time is of the essence, but Carolina could just as easily stand pat, trusting in the youth movement that has taken them this far.

There is always plenty of smoke without much fire at this time of year. Panthers fans are clamoring for Morgan to make a bold splash, but that's not the way he operates.

Everything is purposeful, methodical, and future-oriented. Giving up draft picks for potential short-term rentals doesn't fit into the roster-building ethos he's implemented thus far. However, this squad is arguably further ahead than they expected. Therefore, a slight shift couldn't be ruled out.

It'll be fascinating to see what, if anything, Morgan decides to do before the November 4 cut-off point. A new addition or two would only help, but fans shouldn't hold their breath.