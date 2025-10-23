Panthers fans can’t ignore what’s really taking shape behind trade buzz

Excitement is building around the Carolina Panthers. Fans are riding a tidal wave of positivity after head coach Dave Canales' squad won four of its last five games. This has also led some to speculate whether general manager Dan Morgan will be active before the 2025 trade deadline.

And for once, potential incomings are being discussed, rather than removing deadwood with another season spiraling into the proverbial abyss.

This is a refreshing change of pace for the Panthers. Morgan also has eight selections during the 2026 NFL Draft, so there could be an opportunity to strike if the right opportunity presents itself. At the same time, the front-office leader is not going to mortgage the franchise's future at this stage of his comprehensive rebuilding process.

Carolina Panthers insider believes Dan Morgan could stand pat at the 2025 trade deadline

That might not be what fans want to hear, but it's a fact. Joe Person from The Athletic thought the Panthers would probably stand pat rather than engage in anything more aggressive. However, if a bargain deal can be found for an edge rusher, Morgan will likely explore the possibility.

"The Panthers are riding the high of a three-game winning streak. But general manager Dan Morgan isn’t going to trade away meaningful draft capital for a team that is not a Super Bowl contender. After starting the season with seven games against teams that failed to make the playoffs last season, the Panthers know their schedule is about to get a lot more challenging — starting this week against Buffalo. The Panthers could use another edge rusher after Pat Jones underwent season-ending back surgery. And a veteran such as Bradley Chubb could make sense, as long as Morgan is only parting with a Day 3 pick." Joe Person

This is the sensible approach. The Panthers are on a good run right now, but their schedule is about to get a lot tougher. They also seem far from making a deep playoff run, so Morgan must continue with his methodical approach to ensure this organization keeps gradually progressing.

Morgan is also intent on building through the draft, and it's having a positive effect. Several exciting young players are emerging faster than expected. This provides him with vindication that his strategy is working. Giving up high-end capital jeopardizes this ethos, and it's uncertain how much it will help when push comes to shove.

Insiders around the league don't believe the supply matches the demand heading into this year's trade deadline. The Panthers would no doubt like to improve, but going above their price range doesn't seem wise. Morgan is running the football operation with more professionalism and purpose than ever before. If he doesn't believe the right opportunities are available, the former linebacker won't force anything.

And it's been a long time since the Panthers were run with such competence and conviction.