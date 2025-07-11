Dan Morgan’s big Panthers gamble already looks genius (and the NFL is noticing)

The Carolina Panthers were aggressive in their quest to establish a rushing attack that could potentially be feared around the league. This all began with a notable free-agent acquisition for far less than market projections.

Even general manager Dan Morgan admitted that Rico Dowdle might be out of his price range. However, when the money came down, the Panthers had no hesitation in bringing him on board.

And according to one NFL analytics expert, this is something the Dallas Cowboys might come to regret.

NFL expert believes Cowboys will regret letting Rico Dowdle join the Carolina Panthers

Seth Walder from ESPN was bewildered by the Cowboys' running back moves this offseason. They decided Dowdle wasn't worth the $2.71 million he got from the Panthers, opting to move forward with Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, who was released by Carolina after an underwhelming two years.

"Dallas' running back situation is uninspiring. [Rico] Dowdle left for Carolina for under $3 million despite a very good 2024 season. In his stead, the Cowboys brought in Williams (who had minus-84 rush yards over expectation in 2024, per NFL Next Gen Stats) and Sanders (minus-44). Dallas also drafted Jaydon Blue in Round 5." Seth Walder

Nobody was sad to see Sanders go. He came with a big reputation but never came close to meeting it. Things look more promising with Chuba Hubbard leading the charge. If Dowdle can adjust quickly, the Panthers have a legitimate one-two punch on their hands.

Dowdle is an Asheville native who attended South Carolina. The roots are there, and playing closer to home was no doubt enticing. There might also be a chance he can secure a longer-term commitment from the franchise with a strong campaign, although much will also depend on the health of former second-round pick Jonathon Brooks.

As for the Cowboys? They're confident the tandem of Williams and Sanders can fill the gaping void left by Dowdle. Jaydon Blue was a decent insurance policy, but he was taken in the fifth round for a reason.

This signing could be an absolute masterstroke by Morgan when it's all said and done. Couple it with the Panthers drafting Trevor Etienne in the fourth round, and head coach Dave Canales finally has a three-headed monster capable of setting the tone behind an exceptional offensive line.

Dowdle is explosive, aggressive, and everything in between. If he meets the level Carolina expects, this could become one of the league's most cost-effective acquisitions of free agency.

Something that would leave the Cowboys with deep regret for good measure.

