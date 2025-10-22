Panthers could flip the NFL upside down with one blockbuster trade call

This is typically the time of year when Carolina Panthers fans are examining draft standing, looking at 2026 prospects, and analyzing which players could be sold before the trade deadline. That is not the case this time around.

The Panthers have a winning record. They have won three straight and four of their last five contests. They are only one game back of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for NFC South supremacy. It's an unusual but extremely welcome change of pace, and general manager Dan Morgan should look to exploit it accordingly.

Carolina has a shot. Dave Canales' culture shift is starting to bear fruit. There is immense belief in the locker room — a unity that has seldom been seen throughout David Tepper's ownership. It's not the finished product just yet, but the Panthers are ascending.

That could see Morgan become more aggressive at the trade deadline. It needs to be the right deal for the right player, but the Panthers have eight draft selections in 2026. One or two of those could be deemed expendable if an intriguing opportunity presents itself.

Carolina Panthers should call the Jets about Jermaine Johnson II trade

A developing situation around the league warrants an intense discussion in Carolina's front office.

The Panthers saw firsthand how much the New York Jets are struggling right now. Their win at MetLife Stadium plunged the AFC East club to 0-7. Frictions are building, and Woody Johnson's public criticism of quarterback Justin Fields abruptly ended this experiment way ahead of time. And as Carolina fans know well, this comes with vultures circling.

According to Dianna Russini from The Athletic, the Jets are taking calls for both running back Breece Hall and edge rusher Jermaine Johnson II. The second one should be of interest to the Panthers, especially considering they lost veteran free-agent signing Patrick Jones II to a season-ending back injury.

One source informed NFL insider Jordan Schultz that the Jets are determining who will be part of Aaron Glenn's culture reset and who won't. And nothing should be dismissed entirely.

"There’s an element of trying to figure out who are Glenn’s guys and who aren’t. Remember when Detroit suddenly traded [T.J.] Hockenson? A building block from the last regime is not going to be a guaranteed building block in this one." NFL source via Jordan Schultz

Johnson voiced his frustrations on social media after the Jets' defeat to the Panthers. This fueled speculation regarding his departure, and he is not the typical aging veteran acquisition at the trade deadline who could assist in the short term.

Laying it all out there man… something gotta give — Jermaine Johnson II (@ii_jermaine) October 19, 2025

The former Florida State standout hasn't turned 27 years old yet. Johnson put together a Pro Bowl campaign in his second season. His 2024 efforts were hindered by injury, but he now appears healthy.

Much will depend on the compensation involved, but this could be a fantastic opportunity for the Panthers to acquire another explosive young edge rusher to go alongside Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen long-term. With Jones facing a long recovery and D.J. Wonnum being out of contract next spring, Morgan should make a call.

Whether anything comes after that is another matter, but the Panthers have to try.