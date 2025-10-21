Panthers win was final straw before Jets owner buried Justin Fields

The Carolina Panthers got their fourth victory of the season against the New York Jets in Week 7. It wasn't pretty by any stretch of the imagination. Still, Ejiro Evero's defense led the charge after quarterback Bryce Young left the game with a high ankle sprain that will reportedly keep him out this weekend versus the Buffalo Bills.

Evero's improving unit overwhelmed the Jets. They made quarterback Justin Fields look extremely uncomfortable in the pocket, and the front seven maintained their gap discipline to prevent him from using his dual-threat ability. Head coach Aaron Glenn had seen enough, benching him at halftime in favor of Tyrod Taylor.

Glenn has previously defended Fields. This was his quarterback, and the Jets were going to ride with him no matter what. But things change quickly in the NFL, and Woody Johnson's incredible remarks about the former Ohio State standout completely eviscerated the signal-caller's outlook at the worst possible time.

Carolina Panthers defense accelerated Justin Fields' demise with the Jets

Johnson was asked whether he believes that Glenn is the right man to take the franchise forward. The outspoken owner threw his support behind his coach, but he inadvertently threw Fields under the bus with a damning assessment along the way.

Woody Johnson on #Jets HC Aaron Glenn with Justin Fields at QB: “If you look at any head coach with a quarterback like that, you’re going to see similar results.” pic.twitter.com/H8Ge3fwLva — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 21, 2025

Panthers fans are all too familiar with an owner being the center of attention. David Tepper was renowned for making similar gaffes (or worse) during his early years in charge. He's slowly started to see the light by going to the fringes, letting the football men run the operation with input when it's requested. It's taken time, but the progress over the last five games speaks for itself.

The Jets are heading in a different direction, and the cracks are already showing.

Johnson knew what he was doing, and this was swiftly followed by a report from Rich Cimini from ESPN, which revealed that the Jets were planning a change at football's most important position.

Fields is out, and Taylor will lead the charge moving forward.

If Taylor plays well, Fields might not ever get another look. And if the Jets cut ties when the campaign concludes, his outing against the Panthers could be the last time he's ever classed as an NFL starter.

Carolina stayed the course with Young, and their faith has been repaid. The same patience was not bestowed on Fields, and his career prospects are hanging by a thread.

Johnson's blunt statement was just another nail in his proverbial career coffin.