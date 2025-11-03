Perfect late trade deadline gift just dropped into Panthers' lap

The Carolina Panthers are in a position to be a little more aggressive before the 2025 trade deadline. General manager Dan Morgan isn't going to force the issue, but he'd be foolish not to strengthen the roster if the right opportunity comes along.

And there could be precisely that emerging to bolster a position group currently dealing with some serious injury issues.

Morgan is more methodical than his predecessor, Scott Fitterer, who panicked his way through a series of failed acquisitions that set the franchise back years. He's made the odd trade, but nothing involving his high-end draft capital. That's something he values highly, and it isn't going to change just because the Panthers are further along than most experts expected through nine weeks.

Carolina Panthers should call the Commandersd about Andrew Wylie trade

If, and it's a big if, the Panthers make a move, it will be for nothing more than a Day 3 selection. But if it helps solve a depth problem or perhaps adds a capable performer into the equation, it could provide an added spark to help Dave Canales' squad kick on over the second half of 2025.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Washington Commanders are keen to move several veterans from their squad as a season that promised much spirals out of control. One player reportedly on the trade block is Andrew Wylie, a versatile offensive lineman with significant experience.

Wylie is a two-time Super Bowl winner with the Kansas City Chiefs. He signed with the Commanders in 2023 free agency, spending two years at the right tackle spot. But when Washington spent a first-round pick on Josh Conerly Jr. this offseason, he went to the fringes.

He wasn't there for long. The Commanders installed Wylie at right guard when Nick Allegretti underperformed. He slotted in seamlessly, providing assurance and dependability when it was desperately needed. But once prolific interior force Sam Cosmi returned from a torn ACL, the former Eastern Michigan standout went back to the bench.

Now, it seems like the Commanders would be receptive to offers, and there would reportedly be a market for Wylie. Good offensive line depth is hard to find, so the Panthers should consider it if the price fits their long-term strategy.

Robert Hunt is a long-term absentee. Cade Mays and Taylor Moton missed last weekend's stunning upset over the Green Bay Packers, and Chandler Zavala lasted just a few snaps on his first game back before getting hurt again. Wylie can slot in wherever needed, and the Commanders will probably accept any genuine offer that comes along.

It makes a ton of sense, and the Panthers can move off Wylie in 2026 when his contract expires if things don't work out. Whether Morgan investigates it further is another matter.