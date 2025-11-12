Panthers officially have a massive Bryce Young problem on their hands

The New Orleans Saints had a clear game plan against the Carolina Panthers. Unfortunately, it exposed arguably their biggest flaw.

This was evident to all. The Saints were not going to let running back Rico Dowdle beat them after his sensational form of late. They consistently brought pressure on early downs, stifling blocking concepts and tightening running lanes. They put the game in quarterback Bryce Young's hands, and he couldn't come through.

Dave Canales' passing scheme is anemic and predictable. Nobody outside of rookie first-rounder Tetairoa McMillan is capable of making plays consistently, and it shows. Young didn't find his groove, and that's when critical mistakes arrive.

Mark Schlereth concluded one harsh truth from Carolina Panthers' loss to the Saints

Mark Schlereth, a 12-year NFL pro who was working the game for FOX Sports, painted this in a chilling light. The analyst perfectly outlined the Saints' strategy and their true feelings toward Young. He also thought they were correct in their assessment, which led to their second victory of the campaign.

"We're going to give you one-on-one opportunities outside the numbers, and we don't think your quarterback can handle it. We don't think your quarterback is good enough to beat us. The New Orleans Saints, at 1-8, came in on the road to the Carolina Panthers, and said the only way you can beat us is Rico Dowdle being a big-time performer, and we're going to take him out of this game. Your quarterback does not have what it takes to beat us at 1-8. That's exactly what they said. And you know what? They were 100 percent correct. That passing game was pathetic." Mark Schlereth

This is pretty spot on, no matter what some Panthers fans would like to think.

The Panthers don't have enough confidence in Young, despite what they might say publicly. The signal-caller doesn't have enough trust in his pass-catchers, aside from McMillan. When early momentum isn't generated, Canales reverts to a conservative play-caller, and the lack of explosive plays is a testament to this.

New Orleans gets a look at Carolina twice a season as division rivals. They know what Young is in Year 3 of his professional career. He can dictate the tempo as a high-quality game manager behind a strong rushing attack. He can close games out when given the chance, and his quick processing allows him to move the chains methodically.

When Young is made to force the issue, cracks appear. The Saints knew precisely how to take advantage, and the Panthers got a sucker punch with expectations soaring.

This provided other teams facing the Panthers with a perfect blueprint for success. Significant adjustments are needed to prevent these complications from recurring.