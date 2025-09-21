5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance against the Falcons

Bryce Young's ball security

As previously mentioned, one of the most glaring flaws in Bryce Young's performance levels over the season so far is the number of turnovers. You aren't going to win many games coughing up the ball as much as he has, so making better choices was absolutely imperative in Week 3.

Young accomplished this mission with minimal fuss. He was much smarter. Everything seemed to be moving more slowly for the player. Getting off to a good start provided a sounder footing from which to build, and he took full advantage.

Young took very few risks. The blocking concepts along the offensive line were much improved, and although the numbers weren't exceptional, the Panthers didn't need anything more than a game-manager type role from their signal-caller in this one.

It's incredible how much more efficient the Panthers are when they get their noses in front early. This was aided by Young's ball security, which was their undoing in Week 2 and couldn't continue for much longer.

Thankfully, Young was polished in every phase. It's amazing what a bit of momentum can do. And who knows, perhaps this convincing triumph can be the springboard for better fortunes as the campaign goes on.

Bryce Young's poise

Bryce Young feeds off positivity. He's only in his third season and has already faced a significant amount of adversity. On the rare occasions when the going is good, he relishes the moment.

One of the key factors that attracted the Panthers to Young during their pre-draft evaluations was his poise. Nothing flustered the player in college. That's not quite been the case in the pros, but having a lead completely changes the dynamic.

Young was in complete control pre-snap. There was sound communication with starting center Cade Mays, and everything ran efficiently. Dave Canales put together a more balanced game plan, which also helped.

Getting Young into a groove is the key to Carolina playing well or not. He cannot do it alone, but his ability to take charge when the upper hand is gained is something that encourages the future. His body language alters. There's a quiet aura around him that others naturally follow. It was a joy to watch after such a sluggish start to the campaign, and the standard has now been set for some tough upcoming challenges.

The Panthers will only go as far as Young takes them. If he can stay this composed the rest of the way, Carolina will be just fine.