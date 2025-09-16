Bryce Young delivers blunt message that Panthers' teammates need to hear

After a game defined by slow starts and costly mistakes, third-year quarterback Bryce Young admitted the Carolina Panthers aren’t giving themselves enough of a chance early.

“Just early on, not giving ourselves a chance… that part is frustrating,” he said. “But soon we’re going to have to turn the page again, learn, grow. I have all the confidence in the world in this team.”

Despite the loss, Young praised the team's effort. This was especially evident late in the game, when it was pretty much already wrapped up. It almost resulted in an unlikely victory, but it wasn't to be.

“We’re a team full of guys that are going to play to the last snap, always believe, always fight,” he said. “I’m super proud to be a part of that. Obviously, we don’t want to be in that position to start with, but we’ve got stuff to clean up.”

Bryce Young believes the Carolina Panthers aren't too far away from success

That balance of frustration with execution but pride in effort was a theme throughout his post-game comments. Young credited the opponent’s adjustments while stressing that the Panthers’ own mistakes made the climb steeper.

The former Alabama standout didn’t shy away from putting responsibility on himself. Asked about his interception, Young was direct:

“Regardless of what it is, I take full accountability. End of the day, the ball’s in my hands. It has to end in one of our hands, and it didn’t. That starts with me.”

He also dismissed any excuses tied to officiating or outside factors, saying there were “a million things to clean up” that fell squarely on the Panthers’ execution.

Even with the disappointment, Young’s message was clear: the team has what it takes, but the details matter.

“We’ve got the right stuff. We just need to execute better and not put ourselves in bad positions,” he said. “We’ll watch the film, learn, and grow. I’m proud of the fight, but we have to make sure we give ourselves a chance.”

For a signal-caller still trying to find his footing as the face of the franchise, it was a nice little glimpse of leadership. Young is holding himself (and his team) to a higher standard, even in defeat.

Starting 0-2 is not where the Panthers would like to be. In the NFL, the margin for error disappears fast, and Carolina's season could swing one way or the other depending on how they answer back.

A rebound isn’t just something they’d like to see; it’s something they desperately need. And if Carolina is going to flip the narrative, Young’s accountability and belief in his teammates will have to set the tone.

