5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance against the Jets

Bryce Young's solid first-half

As previously mentioned, the Carolina Panthers didn't ask much from Bryce Young in the opening exchanges. They weren't getting much going on the ground with their new tandem approach, but there were no such complications for the signal-caller.

Young missed a couple of throws, but he never looked legitimately uncomfortable. The timing was on point. He was communicating well pre-snap and going through his keys effectively enough. The Mater Dei High School graduate also managed to secure the game's first touchdown, displaying his patience before delivering a short completion to 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette.

It's a sign of Young's growing maturity. He's living to fight another day rather than risking too much. Losing a down is far better than coughing up a turnover, and the quarterback is starting to figure out how to weigh up risks and make the required adjustments.

This was reflected in Young's first-half stats. Nothing too spectacular, but enough to keep the Panthers ahead.

61.11 percent completion

117 passing yards

1 touchdown

0 interceptions

0 sacks against

6 rushing yards (1 carry)

98.6 passer rating (ESPN)

Young isn't costing the Panthers, at least over the last three games. And with other areas of the squad also improving, it's not hard to see why Carolina is more competitive.

Bryce Young extending plays

One strength of Bryce Young's game that doesn't get enough credit is his ability to extend plays. The quarterback is more athletic than people think, and his growing comfort in the pocket is starting to reap the required rewards.

It could be something as simple as a few steps to avoid edge pressure. It could be something more flamboyant than rolling out and scrambling. All the time, his eyes are downfield, and there is no panic whatsoever.

Carolina's offensive line held up pretty well despite missing left guard Damien Lewis with a chest problem. Young trusts them fully, and if some slight or severe improvisation is required when things break down, he's got no problem stepping up in the pocket or spinning out on the move in pursuit of finding the correct read.

It's only slight, and it doesn't appear on any box score, but the improvements in this area have made a massive difference. The footwork is a big reason behind these enhancements. Young is also benefiting from more experience to call upon, which never hurts.

While Young is never going to be the ferocious dual-threat force of Cam Newton, the Panthers' last franchise quarterback, he's got more than enough escapability to conjure magic when creativity is needed.