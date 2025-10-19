5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance against the Jets

Bryce Young's injury

Just when it looked as though the Carolina Panthers and quarterback Bryce Young were going to cruise through the game with few issues attached, everything changed.

Young was seen hobbling off the field after getting sacked in the third quarter. This was serious enough for the Panthers to take him into the locker room for further examination, and he was officially listed as questionable with an ankle complication. He was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Fortunately for the Panthers, there was no need to risk Young. The Jets weren't getting much going on offense, even after benching quarterback Justin Fields. All they needed from Dalton was to manage the contest effectively, and the defense would do the rest. Even so, head coach Dave Canales can ill afford this ankle problem impacting his involvement in the coming weeks.

The Panthers finally have momentum. That would diminish significantly if Young is ruled out, so everyone associated with the franchise will be hoping for some positive developments in the coming days.

Young is more durable than most quarterbacks despite his slender frame. There didn't look to be anything too vicious in the hit, so it's obviously a case of landing awkwardly on the often criticized MetLife Stadium turf.

A sad end to another positive game for Bryce Young

It was a sad end to an otherwise productive outing for Bryce Young. It wasn't perfect, but there were far more positives than negatives before going out of the game.

Young is starting to recognize his role in Dave Canales' offense. He's not a dynamic signal caller. He's a cerebral game-manager. The Panthers don't want him to be anything more, especially with the enhanced supporting cast around him these days.

That's absolutely fine with Young, or at least it should be. He's gotten nowhere by forcing the issue. Staying the course within Canales' scheme and moving the chains gradually has been the recipe for success. That looked well on course to bear fruit once again in Week 7, but the injury shifted his landscape.

All eyes will be on Young's status this week before Carolina hosts the Buffalo Bills in Week 8. They harbor lofty ambitions and are coming off their bye week, so the need to have him under center cannot be overstated.

While his afternoon at the office concluded on a sour note, Young can take more heart from his performance. Things are coming together nicely, and fans will be praying that this ankle problem doesn't jeopardize the team's chances of entering the wild-card picture in an ultra-competitive NFC.