5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance against the Patriots

Bryce Young's difficult first half

Aside from the fantastic opening drive, the Carolina Panthers and Bryce Young struggled to get anything going over the first half. They were outmatched, out of sync, and overwhelmed. That's a dangerous combination in the NFL, regardless of the opposition.

There was just something off about the Panthers once their head coach, Dave Canales, ran out of scripted plays. The cohesion of last weekend was gone. There were communication issues once again, and the lack of fluency didn't do much to improve their hopes. Young's accuracy took a hit, and he was unable to escape pressure when it inevitably arrived.

This was reflected in the stats. Had it not been for Young's awe-inspiring first drive, things would have looked a lot worse.

55 percent completion

112 passing yards

1 touchdown

0 interceptions

3 rushing yards (1 carry)

1 sack against

87.9 passer rating (ESPN)

The Panthers, not for the first time in the Canales-Young era, dug themselves into a deep hole that they couldn't get out of. This was a far cry from the standards set the previous weekend, and it represented a significant step back. It was also another sign of the hard work ahead before this franchise can consistently compete.

Confidence in Bryce Young

There has always been a lingering issue of doubt between Dave Canales and Bryce Young. The Panthers aren't getting the required consistency from the quarterback, and the head coach is running out of excuses. He's also drawing accusations of coaching scared, which was reflected in some bizarre play calls in key moments that drew the frustration of fans.

This could point to a much deeper issue. Deep down, when it comes to the crunch, Canales might not have that much faith in Young to get the job done. He may say all the right things in front of the media, but actions speak far louder than words.

The urgency just wasn't there. Canales called a conservative game, even when the Panthers were down 42-6 early in the fourth quarter. He kept Young on the field, but he had no answer for what Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots' defense were throwing at him.

Young suffered. It didn't help that Ejiro Evero's defense reverted to type after showing signs of life in recent weeks. The game was a foregone conclusion from a long way out. It has also raised fresh doubts about whether this relationship between Canales and the quarterback will yield the required long-term rewards.