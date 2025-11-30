5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance against the Rams

Bryce Young's solid first half

To say that Bryce Young needed to start this game well would be an understatement. The spotlight was burning bright on the signal-caller after another dismal outing in Week 12. But as has typically been the case throughout his eventful three-year career, he finds a way to bounce back in the face of adversity.

Young had a decent first half against the Los Angeles Rams. He didn't take many risks, but he efficiently moved the football behind a more run-first philosophy implemented by head coach Dave Canales. Had first-round rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan brought in a deep shot, things would have looked a lot better.

A more methodical approach worked well for Young. There was no need to force the issue, and the defensive pick-six from veteran cornerback Mike Jackson Sr. gave the Carolina Panthers a tremendous foundation from which to build. This was also reflected in the stats, which were solid if not spectacular.

63.64 percent completion

81 passing yards

1 touchdown

0 interceptions

1 sack against

27 rushing yards (2 carries)

116.1 passer rating (ESPN)

More importantly, the Panthers were surprisingly competitive. They were in the game, giving the Rams much more to think about than most had envisaged. And Young did a good job of keeping things ticking over.

Bryce Young's connection with Jalen Coker

Outside of Tetairoa McMillan, the Panthers' pass-catchers have mainly been underwhelming this season. But to keep up with the Los Angeles Rams, Bryce Young needed others to step up in the pressure cooker.

Young got his wish. And it was second-year wideout Jalen Coker who came to the fore.

Coker was expected to have a breakout this season. Getting injured one day after the Panthers traded Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings was a devastating blow at the worst possible time. It's taken a while to find his feet again, but Young's trust in the former Holy Cross sensation has never wavered.

The Mater Dei High School product has fantastic chemistry with Coker. It hasn't been evident nearly enough throughout the campaign, but this tandem came to life versus an improving Rams secondary.

Young looked for Coker in key moments. It wasn't easy under challenging conditions, but his beautiful touchdown throw, expertly brought in by the 2024 undrafted free agent, was precise and perfectly timed. This also got the Panthers back in front in the third quarter.

Coker eventually finished the game with four catches from six targets for 74 receiving yards and one touchdown. Hopefully, this encouraging outing can provide Young with the springboard to use more effectively after the bye week.