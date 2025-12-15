5 major observations from Bryce Young's performance against the Saints

Bryce Young's steady first half

It was important for quarterback Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers to steady themselves during the opening exchanges. They are entering uncharted territory, playing meaningful games in December with the playoffs in sight. Finding their footing and staying grounded was crucial.

There was nothing particularly special about Young's first-half showing. He was methodical, running the offense behind a strong rushing attack and making plays when it counted. It wasn't perfect, but the signal-caller protected the football well.

Had it not been for wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan dropping a catchable touchdown pass that was far from perfect, the Panthers would have had more than a three-point advantage going into the break. This was reflected in the stats, which were solid but far from spectacular.

63.64 percent completion

78 passing yards

0 touchdowns

0 interceptions

1 sack against

17 rushing yards (2 carries)

84.7 passer rating (ESPN)

Young wasn't the main reason Carolina had a slender advantage, but he wasn't hindering the team's competitiveness. Considering how things have unfolded for the Mater Dei High School graduate more often than not against the Saints, this couldn't be seen as anything other than positive.

But what came next was much more pivotal to the overall outcome.

Bryce Young turning the screw

Bryce Young notably raised the tempo to start the second half. There was a lot more urgency as the Carolina Panthers looked to extend their lead. The significance of making a statement on the half's opening drive wasn't lost on the signal-caller, and he came through when the team needed him most.

Young was going through his progressions efficiently. He made the correct reads and got plenty of help from his playmakers along the way.

Xavier Legette's supreme concentration brought in a tough catch. Chuba Hubbard's sensational run after the catch on third down kept the drive alive. This was swiftly followed by one of the game's genuine highlights courtesy of the Heisman Trophy winner.

With the end zone in sight, Young stayed patient in the pocket, waiting for one of his receivers to create just enough separation downfield. That guy was second-year undrafted free agent Jalen Coker, and his quarterback delivered a magnificent strike for the score.

right in the 🪣



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/pNUWGbvPVd — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 14, 2025

This was another example of what Young can do under pressure. There is just no telling how things would have gone for Carolina if not for this statement score to restart proceedings. He recognized the magnitude of moments and is capable of turning the screw when required. That's why belief in his capabilities is growing.