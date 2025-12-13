Dave Canales just echoed Panthers fans' thoughts as playoff push intensifies

Everyone associated with the Carolina Panthers spent time celebrating after the Atlanta Falcons' win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football gave them sole custody of the NFC South lead. However, head coach Dave Canales is working exceptionally hard to keep everyone on an even keel.

The job is not finished. Getting ahead of themselves is not an option. Not when the Panthers are two wins over the next fortnight away from booking their place in the playoffs by winning the division.

Carolina's rude awakening about being complacent came earlier this season against the Saints. It was an embarrassing loss, given that most fans expected them to win comfortably. Standards slipped, but fortune has given them a shot to control their own destiny.

Dave Canales is calling for supreme focus as Carolina Panthers' playoff push intensifies

Canales isn't planning to waste it. The coach remains focused solely on the next challenge. He's seeing the same from his players, which can hopefully ensure they play the game and not the occasion.

"Our focus is to make sure we win the day, because that leads to great process, and that's been a part of what we're doing. Everybody watched the game. We all, the guys, the coaches, we all watched it, but we also understand that's for next week. We play the Bucs next week. We're playing the Saints this week. We've got to have a focus here. It's going to take everything we have to win this game, and we're gonna get the Saints' best shot." Dave Canales via Panthers.com

This has got to be the approach. The Panthers are entering uncharted territory. They are right on the cusp of something special, and one last considerable effort will see them reach the knockout rounds for the first time since 2017.

Canales is new to this sort of pressure, too. He's been around it as an assistant with the Seattle Seahawks and Buccaneers, but he's in the head seat this time around. There is no need for drastic changes. Sticking to what's working, remaining the beacon of positivity players look to for inspiration, and continuing to evolve the team's identity is imperative.

After that, everything should take care of itself.

It's an exciting and nervous time. The Panthers are on the right track, regardless of whether they get over the hump and into the playoffs. But if they can, it will officially make the league sit up and take notice of the project's progress. After so long among the bottom-feeders, that's huge.

Focus. Focus. Focus. Nothing else will do.